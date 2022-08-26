Leaders of Scottsbluff committee discuss addition of retail to LB 840 plan

The Scottsbluff Application Review Committee is weighing the addition of retail to Scottsbluff’s LB840 economic development plan.

While the committee tabled any action during the July 14 meeting, there will be a joint meeting with the Citizens Oversight Committee in September to further discuss the addition of retail businesses to receive grant and loan funds from the program.

Starr Lehl, economic development director for Scottsbluff, said when the city's LB 840 plan was written in 1992, the committee members chose not to include retail at that time. At various times as changes have been opted, members of the committee have elected not to add retail.

“Retail has always been available, but at the time when the plan was written in 1992, is the way I understand it, they decided they just wanted to concentrate more on manufacturing type businesses and service type businesses.”

Communities with populations over 10,000 people have to write retail into the economic plan, with only a certain percentage of LB 840 funds allowable for retail. As of the 2020 census, Scottsbluff’s population was 14,436.

The discussion to include retail in LB840 arose as a result of the pandemic sparking at-home businesses, Lehl told the Star-Herald.

“The reason we were doing it, especially post-COVID, a lot of people have started small businesses in their homes. We’re finding that entrepreneurship spirit, but right away they can’t afford to buy, rent or lease space. We felt like it was a good time to talk about the retail portion of Scottsbluff’s LB 840.”

Committee chair Nate Merrigan said the committee has been reviewing the agreement and felt like the task of making a recommendation to the city council was reasonable.

“It’s a compelling case and I know the city, led by Starr is really doing a wonderful job developing a retail sector,” Merrigan said. “It is robust in Scottsbluff and it is an important part of our community.”

If the committee makes a positive recommendation to the city council, the council will act to either approve or deny the addition. If the council approves adding retail into the LB 840 plan, the idea is to concentrate efforts within the Business Improvement District (BID) to gauge success. Then, the plan could expand to the city’s other redevelopment areas, like the mall, 27th Street and East Overland.

According to the information being considered, the proposed parameters for the retail sector under LB 840 includes: clothing stores, food stores, auto dealers, restaurants, hardware stores and general merchandise. Eligible businesses must be within the BID, which encompasses the Broadway corridor from W. 20th Street to E. 14th Street and extends a block to the east and west along Avenue A and First Avenue. Applicants could apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding or 50% of a project. Ten percent owner equity is required.

“We thought it was important for our small business community to be able to participate in this LB 840 program,” Merrigan said.

The committee is also considering additional parameters for businesses to qualify that include registering the company, submitting a business plan, having no more than three other businesses and 20 full-time employees or less.

“That was one of the things with the committee when they were looking at retail originally, they didn’t want to fund the Home Depots and Targets and Walmarts,” Lehl said. “We’ve drilled it out and Alliance has a really good program with its LB 840 that we’ve modeled this after and added other things in.”

One of the potential challenges with adding retail to the city’s LB 840 plan would deal with the parameters set up for smaller businesses. Merrigan said that could increase the number of applicants, which poses a challenge for the committee to review each request for assistance in a timely and thorough manner. However, that is the committee’s role — to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars by vetting each request within the requirements.

“Retail is so important to us as a community that’s probably worthwhile to make sure they’ve got the opportunities for these funds that other types of businesses already have and enjoy that access,” Merrigan said.

Lehl said officials took an inventory of empty buildings within the BID, which equated to over 40.

“Let’s start small with this and since we are concentrating on downtown and bringing more people downtown, revitalizing downtown and redoing the plaza soon, that would be a good place to start,” Lehl said.

Some of the benefits of adding retail the committee discussed are workforce attraction and retention of high wage, high demand jobs; part-time job creation; and creating a more vibrant business district, as aesthetics are the new economic development to attract people to Scottsbluff.

The retail guidelines also include a clause that requires the business to stay open for three years, otherwise, it must pay back the money.

“That’s a sector that deserves attention and deserves some support, but they will be viewed and evaluated similar to any other business that has come before or will come after them,” Merrigan said. “They still have to meet the criteria, but I appreciate that this came in front of our little committee because without this conversation, the charter would not change.”

If the committee members decide to move forward with the addition of retail, the Citizens Oversight Committee will offer a recommendation to the Scottsbluff City Council for formal approval. Pending the council’s approval, Lehl said she is hopeful to get a program operational this fiscal year.

“Retail is what feeds our economic development fund,” Lehl told the Star-Herald. “So a portion of our sales tax goes into the economic development fund and that’s how we’re able to grow manufacturing businesses and other businesses.”

As the committees continue to weigh the pros and cons of adding retail to the city’s plan, they will weigh the economic impact on the small business sector and taxpayers.