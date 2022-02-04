Leadership Scotts Bluff class visits Lincoln

The Leadership Scotts Bluff class traveled to Lincoln earlier this week, their first such trip since 2020.

“The whole purpose of the trip is for them to see that our governor and our state senators are accessible,” said Karen Anderson, executive director of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce. “... A politician puts his or her pants on one leg and a time. They’re no different than you or I. Each of us could be a senator, you just never know it.”

This year, she and 20 members of Leadership Scotts Bluff Class XXXII made the seven-hour journey to Lincoln. They were accompanied by Deb Cottier of the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation and 10 members of Leadership Chadron. the two groups have traveled together every other year for the last 10 years.

The Scotts Bluff group has also teamed up with classes from Sidney, Ogallala and Alliance in the past. Having two groups travel together helps them grow closer and learn new things.