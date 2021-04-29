Legal Marijuana NOW Party hosting rally in Scottsbluff

Nebraska’s newest political party Legal Marijuana NOW (LMN) is hosting a celebration rally in Scottsbluff on Saturday, May 1.

According to a press release, members plan to gather on the corner of West 27th and Avenue B from 2-3:30 p.m. All supporters are invited to attend the free celebration rally.

Supporters can register to vote with the LMN Party by paper form at local DMVs and Election Commissions, or online at

LMN was officially certified by the Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen as a major political party on April 21th, 2021.

LMN is a grassroots political organization that opposes the War on Drugs, including cannabis and hemp prohibition, while relying on the Bill of Rights as its permanent platform. LMN is also a recognized state party in Minnesota.

Several LMN Party Officers will be in attendance in Scottsbluff: Krystal Gabel, National LMN Chair and 2018 Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Candidate; Mark Elworth, Nebraska LMN State Chair and 2020 3rd District U.S. Congressional Democrat Nominee; Larry Bolinger, of Alliance, Third District Congressional LMN Chair and 2020 3rd District U.S. Congressional Republican Candidate