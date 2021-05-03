Legal Marijuana NOW party makes pitch to area voters

That process is moving smoothly so far, she said. In fact, Gabel said her party is running several candidates at multiple levels of government. From the U.S. Congress to local sheriffs, Gabel said no office is too big or too small for an LMN candidate.

While LMN supports candidates at any level, Gabel said flipping cities and counties from red or blue to dank green is a big priority. That’s where real marijuana change can happen, she said.

“If you can change your local attitude and be very accepting of pot — and in Nebraska, specifically — a place like Kearney could actually (decriminalize) on their own,” she said.

Gabel said decriminalization of marijuana is a good first step to the ultimate goal of full legalization.

“No more cops knocking on people’s doors, no more fear of getting pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, and then they give you a pot ticket right instead,” she said.

While legal marijuana is often associated with blue states like California, Gabel said some of the party’s strongest support comes from Nebraska’s deep-red District 3. Gabel attributed the support to a general feeling of disenfranchisement in rural Nebraska.