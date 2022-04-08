 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislative candidate Brian Hardin to host Meet and Greet events

Gering businessman Brian Hardin is running for the state legislature for District 48 which includes Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Banner counties for 2022.

Hardin announced Wednesday that he is holding events to meet with constituents.

Meet and Greets have been scheduled:

— April 14, 7 – 8:30 p.m., The Sagebrush, 615 E 3rd St, Kimball.

— April 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Legacy of the Plains Museum 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering.

— April 26, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fair Grounds Meeting Room, Mitchell

These meetings are free and open to the public.

For more about Hardin’s campaign, visit www.hardin2022.com.

