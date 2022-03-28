Legislature candidates to meet at Nebraska Farm Bureau forum Friday

Residents will have the chance to hear from local state legislative candidates during a Nebraska Farm Bureau forum on Friday, April 1. The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hotel 21 & Co. conference room. Organizers estimate the forum will last around 90 minutes. Doors open 30 minutes before the event begins. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

Jay Ferris, the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s director of political engagement and state policy, said the organization will hold four candidate forums across the state this year.

“We try to do this every election year, especially in rural districts that have open seats,” he told the Star-Herald.

The forums are usually held when there are more than two candidates. Otherwise, the bureau often interviews candidates instead.

The purpose of such an event is for both the Farm Bureau and the public to learn more about the candidates. Ferris said it’s important for potential elected officials to be knowledgeable of agricultural issues.

The candidates running for District 48 are Talon Cordle and Scott Shaver of Scottsbluff, Brian Hardin and Jeremiah Teeple of Gering and Don Lease II of Bridgeport. Ferris said all five of them had verbally confirmed their attendance. The forum will serve as a way for them to get their messages to the public, he added.

Current District 48 Sen. John Stinner is term-limited and cannot run for the position again.

District 48 covers all of Scotts Bluff, Banner and Kimball counties. Andy Groskopf, president of the Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau chapter, said it was a good thing that so many people were interested in running.

Friday’s forum will not be a debate. All questions will be submitted by the audience and asked generally to all the candidates; rebuttal will not be allowed.

“We like to keep control and order of the forum, but we certainly want what’s on the minds of the public asked,” Ferris said.

Questions regarding the same topic will be combined when possible; topics will include property taxes, school funding, rural infrastructure and broadband issues.

Marketing for the event will primarily be done through social media and by emailing local Farm Bureau members to keep them informed. Ferris said he is working on a way to livestream the forum as well.

Four years ago, the Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau hosted a similar event with county board and North Platte NRD candidates.

The Farm Bureau is the largest grassroots farming organization in the state. There are more than 55,000 members, and various county chapters meet regularly to discuss policy.

“We represent a lot of issues farmers might have ... the Farm Bureau is the voice of rural Nebraska, I’d like to think, in the legislature,” Groskopf said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.