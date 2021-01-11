Leveraging federal delegation, WNRA hangs on to an 8,000-foot runway

When a large passenger jetliner can’t touch down at Denver International Airport, it’s common for the passenger plane to fly a few hundred miles north and land at Western Nebraska Regional Airport. When that happens, those planes bring with them money for the airport in the surrounding community. Without the 8,200-foot runway, those planes would have to land somewhere else.

However, WNRA director Raul Aguallo said shortening the runway was a very real possibility. He said the Federal Aviation Administration wanted to shorten the runway’s length from 8,200 feet to just 5,500 feet. He said the FAA also wanted to reduce the width of the runway from 150 feet to 75 feet.

“That was quite a drastic change,” he said.

The issue came to a head after the runway sustained damage in 2019, according to Aguallo. After spending about $60,000 of the airport’s money to repair the damage, Aguallo said he wanted to go to the FAA for the rest.

“What they told us was, they were gonna narrow it, shorten it, and we weren’t agreeable to that,” Aguallo said.