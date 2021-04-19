LISTEN NOW: Commissioner: 'We've been smacked around' on Stegall Project

The disagreements have even become so contentious that Grummert has been called insubordinate, which the Star-Herald learned after submitting a request for emails. At a meeting earlier this month, commissioner Mark Harris chastised Grummert for not having the interests of the county in mind by continuing to assert that the proposed project was not of the same quality as the project originally bid.

The disagreements about the project also led to MC Schaff not continuing on the project. Commissioners, who had been upset that MC Schaff would not continue into the construction phase of the project, had earlier indicated that they wanted to hear from Dave Schaff, MC Shaff vice president. Harris, who had agreed to reach out to Schaff, said he had spoken to the engineer to clarify his position. Schaff, after back-and-forth with commissioners, had agreed to develop a change order after MC Schaff had developed its own technical specs. Harris said that Schaff had agreed to do the change order, but he never expressed, and did not intend for that to be interpreted as his approval of changes to the project.

Meyer said that the board was doing it’s job in questioning Grummert, the engineers and were listening to “the experts” — as he referred to the contractors — in making its changes. He said that the board was not “rubber stampers” or “bobbleheads.”