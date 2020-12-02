Local ‘Heroes’ recognized by Firefighter Ministry

The Firefighter Ministry presented its annual “Heroes” Awards to recipients.
Firefighter Ministry organizer Carissa Schank presented the awards to the individuals throughout the month of October and the beginning of November. Community members nominated the award recipients. Awardes were given for firefighter, dispatcher, EMT and police officer of the year.
Awardees were:
— Ryan Feltes, of the Scottsbluff Fire Department. He has been with the department for 3 1/2 years. He was nominated for going above and beyond, loving his community and always having little kids look up to him.
— Chris Burgman, Gering Police Department. He is a school resource officer at the Gering Junior. He was nominated because he always has a smile on his face and is always friendly. He is always willing to help where needed and he has a wonderful connection with all the students.
— Jamy Lawson, Scotts Bluff County Communications Center. He was nominated for his dedication to dispatching. He is a great teacher and always has an answer. He is also a voice you can depend on.
— Glen Eberspecher, Mitchell Fire Department. He has been with the department for 31 years of service. He is instrumental in keeping everyone up to date on EMS training. He is described in his nomination as very professional, patient and caring with staff and patients.
Firefighter Ministry organizer Carissa Smith also outlined that the ministry is now an independent non-profit. The organization joined the Oregon Trail Community Foundation in October.
Schank said she was excited to announce members of an advisory board, which Schank leads as coordinator. Members are Brock Schank, Tim Grubbs, Robert Post, Carissa Smith Coordinator, Jennifer Gaul and Margaret Bulman Eckerberg.
Donations can now be sent to the ministry at P.O. Box 531, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-0531. People can also reach out to Schank at 308-631-9674. The Firefighter Ministry also intends to set up a donation house in the future at East Overland and First Avenue.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.