Local ‘Heroes’ recognized by Firefighter Ministry

The Firefighter Ministry presented its annual “Heroes” Awards to recipients.

Firefighter Ministry organizer Carissa Schank presented the awards to the individuals throughout the month of October and the beginning of November. Community members nominated the award recipients. Awardes were given for firefighter, dispatcher, EMT and police officer of the year.

Awardees were:

— Ryan Feltes, of the Scottsbluff Fire Department. He has been with the department for 3 1/2 years. He was nominated for going above and beyond, loving his community and always having little kids look up to him.

— Chris Burgman, Gering Police Department. He is a school resource officer at the Gering Junior. He was nominated because he always has a smile on his face and is always friendly. He is always willing to help where needed and he has a wonderful connection with all the students.

— Jamy Lawson, Scotts Bluff County Communications Center. He was nominated for his dedication to dispatching. He is a great teacher and always has an answer. He is also a voice you can depend on.