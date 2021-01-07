Local leaders: Capitol protests shine bad light on America

On a day when protesters took over the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., the nation was left to look on and reflect on what America has come to.
For former Western Nebraska Community College president Todd Holcomb, the display in our nation’s capital gave him cause to look back at his own career and to look at the standing of the country.
“Today, I watched TV and wept!” Holcomb wrote on a Facebook post Wednesday. “I have dealt with serious incidents and issues throughout my career; such as rapes, deaths, racism, sexism, poverty and homophobia. Each time I was saddened by the incident but hopeful in our future. As president of a college, it is my responsibility to strategically position the college for the future. A future that needs to include Republicans and Democrats to address the many issues of our country and the world. As my friends and relatives, I ask that you find some common ground for discussion, communication and information sharing.
“If we disintegrate into extremes, then we lose the ability to be the leaders in our local communities and ultimately the world. Be the individual that commits to listening before speaking, educating before blaming and serving before being served.”
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said he watched the incidents unfold in Washington as the day progressed.
“I’m thankful that we live in western Nebraska,” Spencer said. “As disturbing as all that is, I’m thankful that we don’t have those types of things happening here.”
Scotts Bluff County Republican Party chair Kolene Woodward said she was bothered by how events turned out, and pointed to claims on social media that outside groups were involved in rushing the Capitol Building.
“I know people who were there, knew the situation, and was really pleasantly surprised at how very, very peaceful things had been,” Woodward said. “When the violence broke out, I knew there had to be actors involved, other things involved, and I believe that has come to light that these weren’t necessarily part of the protesters, there were outside forces, and I was sick.
“I was sick that people would do that, and I also knew that Trump supporters were going to get blamed for something I’m not real sure they did, and it’s coming to light that they probably didn’t.”
Various media sources have debunked social media claims blaming various leftist groups for the riot at the capitol. A report by the Washington Times shared by some congressional representatives on the floor, and widely shared on social media, has since been retracted.
Rep. Adrian Smith issued a statement with his thoughts during the incident. Smith, from Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District, was the only member of the Nebraska congressional delegation to vote against formally validating Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
“As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth,” Smith said. “While many protesters are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protesters to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive.”
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse compared modern America to a famed historical feud.
“I don’t think we want to tell the Americans that come after us that this republic is broken, that this is just a banana republic, that our institutions can’t be trusted,” Sasse said. “I don’t think we want that. We don’t want that in this body, we don’t want that in our home towns. I don’t think we want to tell our kids that America’s best days are behind us because it’s not true.
“That’s not who we are. America isn’t Hatfield’s and McCoy’s blood feud forever. America is a union. There’s a lot that’s broken in this country but not anything that’s so big that the American people can’t rebuild it. That freedom and community and entrepreneurial effort and that neighborhoods can’t rebuild. Nothing that’s broken is so big that we can’t fix it.”
Woodward said she sees a double standard when violence in protests in places such as Portland seem to be excused, but red flags are raised when the actions potentially involve Republicans.
The Republican Party itself is at a crossroads, Woodward said.
“I find it ironic that the party that tried to destroy a Republican president for five years — four years while in office and one year as he was running — now wants unity,” Woodward said. “I find that almost hilarious if it weren’t so sad.
“How does the Republican Party heal itself? First of all, the Republicans have to decide what side of the fence they’re on. They have to decide if they’re going to stand for the Constitution, stand for Republican values or if they’re going to cave and become basically Democrats. I don’t know that the party can heal until those things are decided.”
The local Republican Party, Woodward said, is not violent and never plans to be, but will continue to seek answers and support those officials who uphold the Constitution.
“I don’t know that we can find healing until we can find some answers,” she said. “I think that the RINO (Republican In Name Only) Republicans are going to find themselves in trouble because I think we the people are tired of this and we are ready to get them out of office.”
President Donald Trump has said he believes there was voter fraud in November’s elections, and Woodward offered her opinion that cases were not dismissed because of evidence, rather dismissed based on standing instead of merit.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, there was no evidence of voter fraud,’ when the evidence of voter fraud is knee deep,” Woodward said. “That should scare everybody, regardless of what party they’re in, because the minute we don’t have fair and free elections anymore, our republic is gone. I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat, you should really care about that.
"This is what happened to Venezuela. It terrifies me that more people don’t understand how blatant this was, and I think this needs cleaned up. It needs cleaned up at the state level. It needs cleaned up at the national level.”
Outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite Trump's claims to the contrary.
On Thursday evening, Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violent supporters of his who stormed the nation’s Capitol.
In a new video message Thursday, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”
He also spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”
Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But in the video, he tells his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.