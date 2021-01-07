Local leaders: Capitol protests shine bad light on America

Woodward said she sees a double standard when violence in protests in places such as Portland seem to be excused, but red flags are raised when the actions potentially involve Republicans.

The Republican Party itself is at a crossroads, Woodward said.

“I find it ironic that the party that tried to destroy a Republican president for five years — four years while in office and one year as he was running — now wants unity,” Woodward said. “I find that almost hilarious if it weren’t so sad.

“How does the Republican Party heal itself? First of all, the Republicans have to decide what side of the fence they’re on. They have to decide if they’re going to stand for the Constitution, stand for Republican values or if they’re going to cave and become basically Democrats. I don’t know that the party can heal until those things are decided.”

The local Republican Party, Woodward said, is not violent and never plans to be, but will continue to seek answers and support those officials who uphold the Constitution.