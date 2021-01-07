Local leaders: Washington protests shine bad light on America

“I’m thankful that we live in western Nebraska,” Spencer said. “As disturbing as all that is, I’m thankful that we don’t have those types of things happening here.”

Scotts Bluff County Republican Party chair Kolene Woodward said she was bothered by how events turned out, and pointed to claims on social media that outside groups were involved in rushing the Capitol Building.

“I know people who were there, knew the situation, and was really pleasantly surprised at how very, very peaceful things had been,” Woodward said. “When the violence broke out, I knew there had to be actors involved, other things involved, and I believe that has come to light that these weren’t necessarily part of the protesters, there were outside forces, and I was sick.

“I was sick that people would do that, and I also knew that Trump supporters were going to get blamed for something I’m not real sure they did, and it’s coming to light that they probably didn’t.”

Various media sources have debunked Facebook posts blaming various leftist groups for the riot at the capitol. A widely shared and cited report by The Washington Times has since been retracted.

Rep. Adrian Smith issued a statement with his thoughts during the incident.