Local officials to discuss Splash Arena at April meeting
In a Star-Herald file photo, Riley Schiltz is pictured giving a youth swimming lessons. The Scottsbluff School Board voted to close the pool Monday.

For two years, the Splash Arena ran dry. Now, a storm of three government entities could wash over the arid pool this spring.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn announced that Scottsbluff Public Schools had extended an invitation to the city for an information-sharing meeting on April 12. The meeting, which will occur during the regularly scheduled Board of Education, is meant to create “a common understanding of what’s involved,” he said.

The issue resurfaced this month nearly two years after the Scottsbluff City Council SBPS Board of Education shut the pool down, limiting access to indoor swimming in the area. The pool also held sentimental value to many in the community.

There was no sentiment in the cost. A water leak — gushing 10,000 gallons per day at one point — would’ve cost the city or school district millions in temporary repairs. SBPS Superintendent Rick Myles told the Star-Herald that conversations about a new Splash Arena did not stop, even after the was high school remodel.

However, Myles said those conversations changed over the last few months. Specifically, Myles said that the three entities — SBPS, the City of Scottsbluff, and YMCA — were ready to bring their conversation about the Splash Arena into the public.

“We haven’t formally structured the logistics of that meeting yet, but it will be a public meeting,” Myles said. “The ultimate objective is to have an open dialogue and that will allow each group to have deeper discussions on their own.”

Justin.Garcia@starherald.com

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

