Locals express excitement, disappointment as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

In the Panhandle, advocates against abortion praised a 6-3 Supreme Court decision, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion set out in Roe v. Wade.

The court's landmark ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overruled the Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions, which were decided in 1973 and 1992, respectively. Those had determined the Constitution did confer that right to individuals.

Friday’s decision leaves the decision to ban abortions up to individual states.

Lisa Downey, vice president of the Options Pregnancy Center board in Scottsbluff, “We as a collective group are very excited. Life was the first of the three unalienable rights and we’re pretty excited the United States is moving in that pro-life direction."

The Options Pregnancy Center provides various free parenting services, including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes and life coaching, and material goods for expecting mothers.

Currently, abortion in Nebraska is restricted after 20 weeks of pregnancy, save for life endangerment or severe risk to health.

According to information from the Kaiser Family Foundation, there were 5.5 abortions performed per 1,000 women aged 15 — 44 in Nebraska in 2019.

Downey said she saw abortion as taking lives and that Friday’s decision allowed people and governments to decide laws on abortion rather than the Supreme Court legislating from the bench.

“I’m just praying that those people who are not pro-life will not use this as an opportunity for violence,” Downey said.

Downey said people should continue to show support to mothers and fathers experiencing unplanned pregnancies.

Others expressed their displeasure with the Supreme Court’s decision. Members of the local Democratic Party said they disapproved of the court reversing the longstanding Roe v. Wade ruling.

“I think it’s disappointing. ...I feel like it sets a very dangerous precedent,” Marci Docekal, the chair of the Scotts Bluff County Democrats, told the Star-Herald. “I think all Nebraskans should be concerned about the unintended consequences of this decision and how it affects them.”

Both Docekal and Ryan Griffin, the county party’s vice-chair, said they feared the logic used in repealing Roe v. Wade could be used to repeal rights for same-sex marriage in the future.

Griffin said the Nebraska Democratic Party is currently convening its state conference in Lincoln. There, they’ll discuss protests to get legislators to change their minds against potentially outlawing abortion statewide.

He said such protests could come to Scotts Bluff County “if the desire is there for it to take place.”

Griffin said he did not think there was support in the Nebraska Legislature to ban abortions currently, but that neighboring states likely will enact such bans.

“For me, I think it’s pretty dry that this should be a woman’s choice, not something we should be telling people either way,” he said. He added the ruling was “a million steps backwards.”

Docekal said many anti-abortion Republicans she knows still support abortion in some form. However, many Republicans statewide supported the Supreme Court ruling.

Scotts Bluff County GOP chair Kolene Woodward, “My first thought is it’s a constitutional win. The Constitution guarantees us the right to life."

Woodward said allowing individual states to decide on abortion laws would be more representative of the politics of each state.

“Now, it’s going to be much more fair,” she said. T

Though she said the Nebraska Legislature has not shown much interest in outlawing abortions, she said she thought it would be nice if that were to be successful.

Woodward said the Nebraska Republican Party would likely support ballot initiatives and hold rallies if such a legislative session to ban abortions was called.

Nebraskan congressional delegates also provided statements upon the announcement of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse said in a statement, “America’s work of becoming a more perfect Union is never over, but today — by righting a Constitutional wrong — the Supreme Court took a historic step forward. Roe’s days are over, but the pro-life movement’s work has just begun. This issue will now be debated in the 50 states, and a 330 million-person, continental nation will work through this debate in a way that’s healthier than Roe’s one-size-fits-all, Washington-centrism.”

Sasse, a Republican, decried threats made against the members of the Supreme Court. Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska’s Third District, another Republican, did the same.

“Life is a miracle that begins at conception. While today’s decision is a win for the pro-life movement, our work does not end here. We must ensure states — which are now rightfully tasked with authority over abortion — have the resources needed to restore a culture that respects and values life by supporting at-risk mothers, fathers, and children,” Smith said in a statement he released.

