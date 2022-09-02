 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Low water causes boating issues at Panhandle reservoirs

  • 0
It’s been a hot, dry summer, and boaters visiting Lake Minatare and Box Butte state recreation areas may find launching and loading boats to be a challenge in coming weeks.
Because of low water levels, the docks have reached the end of their track systems, making them unusable until the water rises sometime after irrigation season.
Dan Thornton, Lake Minatare superintendent, said the dock there is expected to be completely out of the water before the coming weekend.
“There isn't much rock at that end of the ramp, so putting boats in will be difficult at best,” he said.

People are also reading…

Robert Hughes, Box Butte superintendent, said the dock is not in the water there, but about 50 feet of ramp remains there and the lake should remain accessible to boat trailers.
Another Panhandle reservoir, Whitney Lake, has been unconducive for launching boats for several weeks as low water has left its ramp and dock high and dry.
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joint NASA study finds a new type of aurora on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News