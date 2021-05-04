Lt. Gov. Foley surveys Sidney businesses

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley visited several work sites in Sidney on Tuesday as part of a two-day tour of western Nebraska.

Foley visited five Sidney businesses Tuesday, many of which received aid from the state in their opening or development. Throughout the Sidney tour, Foley said several commonalities and patterns stuck out to him.

“Workforce availability is a big issue in Nebraska,” Foley said. “This is a national issue, really, but it’s more acute in Nebraska.”

Throughout the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their jobs as businesses shuttered. Nebraska was largely spared from the unemployment issue. However, as the pandemic waned and the economy began to recover, the employment market remained stagnant. In Nebraska, unemployment hovers around 2.9%.

“Which on the surface sounds great,” Foley said. “But if you’re trying to run business and attract employees, it becomes a serious problem.”

Foley pointed to one of the businesses he toured on Tuesday, Lukjan Metal Products. While touring the factory floor, Lukjan management told Foley they were short-staffed across several of their locations.