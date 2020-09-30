Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, TCD reopen Eastwood Apartments

Lt. Governor Mike Foley joined Twin City Developments in commemorating the grand reopening of Eastwood Apartments on Wednesday.

The commemoration included brief speeches about the construction and the project’s logistics from Foley, Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Ken Meyer and TCD Executive Director Rwanda Pierce.

“I can’t drive past an old brick building without stopping and admiring the bricks,” Foley said.

The century-old Eastwood Apartment building was purchased by Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities about five years ago. The construction was subsidized by the government and private business grants over the five-year remodel.

According to TCD, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development issued a $500,000 grant through Housing Trust Funds.

“When this building fell on hard times there were people in this community, I’m sure, that said ‘Look it’s a hundred years old, let it go,” Foley said. “But some enterprising and visionary leaders said ‘No, no, no, there’s too much here to just let it go.”

The Eastwood Apartments are dedicated to low-income housing.