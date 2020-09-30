Lt. Gov., TCD reopen Eastwood Apartments

Lt. Governor Mike Foley joined Twin City Developments in commemorating the grand reopening of Eastwood Apartments on Wednesday.
The commemoration included brief speeches about the construction and the project’s logistics from Foley, Scotts Bluff County Councillor Ken Meyer and TCD Executive Director Rwanda Pierce.
“I can’t drive past an old brick building without stopping and admiring the bricks,” Foley said.
The century-old Eastwood Apartment building was purchased by Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities about five years ago. The construction was subsidized by the government and private business grants over the five-year remodel.
According to TCD, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development issued a $500,000 grant through Housing Trust Funds.
“When this building fell on hard times there were people in this community, I’m sure, that said ‘Look it’s a hundred years old, let it go,” Foley said. “But some enterprising and visionary leaders said ‘No, no, no, there’s too much here to just let it go.”
The Eastwood Apartments are dedicated to low-income housing.
“When we would hit the walls with hammers… bugs would just go everywhere,” Pierce said, reminiscing on the remodeling. “We did go through and determine that the structure was sound.”
Pierce said everything from plumbing to the internet in the building is new.
“We even ran the electric underground so we wouldn’t see tennis shows on the wires,” Pierce said.
She said they wanted to finish the inside so residents could move in and that the outside would be finished soon. She said the complex will have approximately nine studios, seven one-bedrooms apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and three single rooms.
Pierce said the single rooms would be used for emergency housing.
“Hopefully, they can stay there a few days or a few weeks and then get them into another apartment, if they can get on their feet and get a job,” Pierce said.
