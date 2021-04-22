Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast to be held May 6

GERING – The mayors of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown announced that the Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast, in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer, will be held on Thursday, May 6, at the Gering Civic Center.

The breakfast will be held at 6:45 a.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the Gering Civic Center and the Cities of Gering, Scottsbluff and Terrytown through May 3. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, entertainment by Summit Christian College, Scripture readings and prayer. Boy Scout Troop 17 will Present the Colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

This year’s guest speaker is Pastor Scott Mathis. In 1992, Scott and Diane Mathis left a ranch in northern Nebraska to respond to God’s call on their life into pastoral ministry at Mitchell Berean Church in Mitchell, where they served for 19 years. In 2011, they followed God’s call to help plant SONrise Church in Torrington, Wyoming. In 2016, Scott was asked to become the President of the Berean Fellowship of Churches.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Pastor Scott back to the area for this annual event of prayer and unity. We look forward to hearing his message and offering up community prayer,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said.