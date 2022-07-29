Minatare city clerk Carolyn Nelson retiring after 40 years

For Carolyn Nelson, most work days are more or less the same, but that’s what can be so appealing about them. They give her the opportunity to catch up with old friends, make new ones, and spend time serving the city she loves.

This fall, Nelson will be retiring as the Minatare city clerk after holding that position for the last 40 years.

Nelson started working as the city clerk in May of 1982. It was just a part-time position. Her husband had needed a kidney transplant and she was working to supplement her family’s income. However, when the full-time city clerk left, Nelson was appointed as her replacement.

“Actually, I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been pretty great,” she said.

Over the years, Nelson has observed many changes in Minatare. The city received new water and sewer systems, for example, but also received the brunt of two tornadoes.

Her city offices have moved twice during her tenure, once in 1991 to a former barbershop and again in 2020 to a former bank.

Her newest office is twice as large as the one she’d spent the last 30 years working in.

“I thought, ‘It’s just so big, I’m used to just a little cubby hole,’ but after I was here for about a month and really got settled in, I loved it,” she said.

For almost every third Tuesday of every month for 40 years straight, she’s attended Minatare city council meetings. She’s served under a dozen mayors and scores of city council members, and she’s made several new friends along the way.

The city has been celebrating her hard work and dedication to her career, throwing her a retirement party on Saturday, July 30. She’s received well wishes from people across Minatare, as well as flowers and a custom-made wood carving nameplate.

It will be the people she’ll miss the most, she said, from council members to staff to anyone she’s conversed with on the street.

“Our little town’s been a good little town,” Nelson said. “I’ve seen a lot of businesses leave, which breaks your heart. You hate to see that happen. But we did get Dollar General, and we’re hoping someday maybe a gas station, which can help us keep things going too. I’ll be here to see it happen, but I won’t be working.”

Nelson will officially retire once a new clerk is brought on and trained later in the year. While she won’t be working full-time anymore, Nelson said she’s willing to help out Minatare’s next city clerk whenever the need arises.

“I love this little town, so I’ll do what I can for it,” she said.

However, she’ll also take vacations to visit family members in the eastern part of the state.

Nelson will be able to spend more time with the people she’s met in Minatare. Many of these friendships formed by them stopping in her office and chatting with her.

“I told them ‘Well, now it’s my turn to go to your house and visit you,’” she said.

When formatting the city’s official website, she added a simple saying: ‘God bless Minatare.’ This is how she feels about the place she’s called home for the last 47 years. There have been ups and downs like any other job, she said, but her heart’s always been invested in Minatare.

That’s some of the advice she has for whoever takes up the position after her: if the new clerk’s heart is in it, they’re going to love their job and the city.