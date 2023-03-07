The City of Mitchell will be looking for a new city manager.

Mitchell City Manager Perry Mader told the Star-Herald Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation. According to his resignation letter, Mader's last day will be Friday, April 7.

Mader said that he has accepted a new position in another Nebraska community. Final details are being worked out.

"I will help with the transition the best that I can," he said, saying he had told Mayor Paul Murrell that he would help with the city's search for an administrator as needed or desired. "It will be business as usual for the next month."

Mader has served as Mitchell's city administrator for just over four years. Prior to that, he worked for 11 years as the City of Scottsbluff's parks and recreation director.

In his resignation letter, Mader said, "I want to thank the public, staff, mayors and council members that supported me during my tenure."

Also on Tuesday, the Mitchell City Council is set to consider the appointment of Matt Holcomb as its next police chief, according to its agenda. Holcomb has been a longtime Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputy, serving as an investigator and on the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence Group) task force, a multi-agency task force that investigates drug and violent crimes throughout the Panhandle.

Murrell terminated Mitchell's previous police chief, Kevin Krzyzanowski, Jan. 4. Krzyzanowski, a former Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant, had served in the position for nearly two years.

The Star-Herald reached out to Murrell for comment on Mader's resignation and an update on the police chief position, but he had not yet responded as of publication.