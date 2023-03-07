The Mitchell City Council approved the hiring of Matthew Holcomb as its new Chief of Police at its regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Holcomb is a longtime Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy, having served as an investigator and on the WING (Western Nebraska Intelligence Group) task force, a multi-agency task force that investigates drug and violent crimes throughout the Panhandle.

After the meeting, Holcomb told the Star-Herald that he is ready to work and get to know the community that he will be serving.

“I’m glad to be here. I’m looking forward to working with the council and all the local people and getting started,” he said.

Mitchell Mayor Paul Murrell terminated the city’s previous police chief, Kevin Krzyzanowski, on Jan. 4. Krzyzanowski, a former Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant, had served in the position for nearly two years.

The council also approved the hiring and training of two full-time police officers in Zachary Staman and Timothy Evans and one part-time officer, Dominic Petersen. Murrel said that the recent hires bring the Mitchell Police Department up to four full-time positions, including the chief, and one part-time officer.

According to Murrell, the new police officers will be contracted to the city for four years, as opposed to the two-year contracts of Mitchell’s previous police officers and are all local hires from the Scottsbluff area.

The council voted in favor of hiring and training the officers 3-1, with council member Gary Ritterbush as the opposed vote. During discussion, Ritterbush inquired as to whether the city had received any interest from certified law enforcement officials for the positions, to which Murrell responded that the one certified candidate would be filling the part-time position.

At the meeting, the council also heard the official resignation of City Administrator Perry Mader, who has accepted a new position at Nebraska City. Mader’s last day in his position will be Friday, April 7.

Mader bid an emotional goodbye to the council and the city, after which the packed chamber responded with a round of appreciative applause.

The next meeting of the Mitchell City Council will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Mitchell City Hall.