Morrill schools move forward with new plan for ag facility

“We basically only wanted to do that to, well, a few of the board members wanted to do that to help out the FFA program,” Schuler said, “and move baseball fields and downsize our baseball program that is more adequate for what we have.”

However, the withdrawn offer leaves Brownsfield a baseball field once again for the time being. The reason Brownsfield was even being considered for sale to the school district was because the operating costs for the baseball field complex were quite high for the village of Morrill — a village whose baseball and softball programs have been seeing a major decline in recent years.

Brownsfield’s lights also need replacement, which would cost the village roughly $500,000. Schuler said for now, Brownsfield will operate without the lights.

“There’s an option to get them fixed, or we just run without lights and disconnect the power to it over a period of time,” he said.

The village board discussed the future of baseball at its latest board meeting on Jan. 12. Schuler said the purpose of the discussion was to keep support for the baseball programs going. One of the biggest conflicts that arose with the prospect of Brownsfield going to the school district is that some community members felt like it took away from the baseball programs.