NDOT announces grants to Panhandle airports

On Aug. 30, it was announced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that $9.25 million in federal grants were awarded to Alliance and Sidney airports, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field was awarded a federal grant through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), receiving $159,000 for hangar construction.

The Alliance Municipal Airport has been awarded Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants, receiving $4,012,000 to rehabilitate its aircraft apron. This was the final round of FY 2022 AIP grants.

“We’re happy to be able to partner with the FAA Central Region in Kansas City to get this essential grant funding to our airports,” said Ann Richart, AAE, director of the aeronautics division of NDOT. “We’re encouraged that NDOT will participate with the FAA in the future to ensure that our communities will be able to make maximum use of these federal grant funds.”

Nebraska’s airports received over $22 million out of a total of $3 billion in AIP grants from the FAA this year.

AIP projects promote safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, and security at the nation’s airports.