NE Chamber president says state needs young people to build workforce

Nebraska has a workforce shortage and there are a few key ways to try and fix it. This is the message Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, told to members of the Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

For several years now, the Gering native has returned home to discuss the state of the state at an annual meeting with local Rotarians. He addressed around 30 club members and a few of their guests Tuesday. After a lunch and regular meeting events — announcing good news, birthdays and anniversaries — Slone presented his remarks.

Before the meeting, he told the Star-Herald that growing Nebraska’s workforce would be the greatest challenge of his generation.

“What I want to communicate is the sense of urgency around this issue. It’s important we start making progress in the next five years around attracting workforce and young people to our states and our communities,” he said. “… It’s really been decades of small population growth among young people and the aging population of the state that’s created the situation we have today.”

Officially, he told Rotarians, Nebraska has around 51,000 unfilled jobs, but he estimated that number was closer to 80,000 in reality.

“That’s about 10% of our economy we’re leaving on the table (and) 10% of our taxes,” Slone said. He added that there are less than 2,500 permanent unemployment claims from the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “… Everyone who wants to work, in Nebraska, has a job at this point,” he said.

One of the major factors for this lack of workers is there’s a lack of young people to do those jobs. Slone said the number of births in Nebraska has fallen from 34,000 in 1960 to just 26,000 in 2015. University enrollment declined from 145,000 in 2010 to 134,000 this year. Finally, he said high school seniors currently outnumber all other K-12 students in the state.

“It’s less important that a community be attractive to me as a 65-year-old than 18 — 34 year-olds if we’re truly going to leave our communities better than when we started,” Slone told the Star-Herald.

He proposed three initiatives to bring more young people into the state. The first would be to increase legal immigration — having people with work permits move to Nebraska with their families.

The second would be to get college students, including those from foreign nations, interested in sticking around in-state after they graduate.

The third idea Slone presented would be to grow technology to attract more jobs. He said new technology and manufacturing industries could add tens of thousands of jobs.

Slone also said that building affordable housing, improving access to childcare and having more community amenities would be prevalent to ensuring new arrivals would be able to live comfortably in Nebraska.

If the state doesn’t find a way to add more young people soon, he added, the workforce shortage will only get worse in the coming decades.

There are reasons for optimism, however. In terms of gross domestic product, Slone said Nebraska is doing extremely well and that its economy is much more resistant to recession than other states’. He also said Nebraska’s top two industries — agriculture and manufacturing — are booming.

Assuming the workforce shortage can be solved, Slone said Nebraska could have a very promising future. “We have a chance to be a top-ten economy for some time to come,” he said.