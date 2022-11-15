Nebraska Child Support Payment Center implements new payment kiosks

(Lincoln, NE) Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card, or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks in six Nebraska communities, including Gering.

The new kiosks allow paying parents to make their payments in cash, check, money order, credit card, or debit card. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and Discover credit and debit cards.

The NE Rapid Pay kiosk is located in the Scotts Bluff County Court House entryway, at 1825 10th St., in Gering.

“The self-serve payment kiosks are new and improved and allow for paying parents to make child support payments and to stay current with their child support obligation,” State Treasurer John Murante said. “The kiosks make it possible to pay support quickly in a secure setting during regular business hours and are a continuing example of our ongoing effort to provide customer-focused services.”

More than 1,400 transactions have been processed at the seven kiosks since June 1. To date, child support totaling more than $571,000 has been paid at the seven kiosks. An eighth kiosk, currently being used as a testing unit at Nanonation, the State’s kiosk partner for this project, will be deployed in six to nine months.

Payers can complete a child support payment in one minute or less at the user-friendly kiosks. Before the kiosks were installed, an estimated 2,500 payments by check, cash, or money order were received monthly from paying parents and processed manually. The total number of child support payments received monthly is about 120,000.

The Child Support Payment Center encourages people to pay child support electronically or through their employers.

Payment Center operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hours for the additional kiosks have similar business hours between 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Check with your location for specifics.

For more information, users may contact the Nebraska Child Support Payment Center’s Customer Service team at 1-877-631-9973, Option 3, or visit childsupport.nebraska.gov.