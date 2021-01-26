Nebraska senator John Stinner among those recognized by Scottsbluff-Gering chamber

An unusual year called for an unusual annual banquet for the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
Instead of the traditional gathering that last year drew a record number of attendees, the 2021 annual meeting was a virtual affair released with a YouTube video Tuesday afternoon.
The Chamber’s annual award recipients were named with John Stinner being recognized with the Trail Blazer Award. The Rising Star award went to Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl, and the Visionary Super Star is Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater and owner of BE Farm. Kim Engel and the team at Panhandle Public Health District received the Distinguished Service award.
Chamber director Karen Anderson said the video produced by her daughter was designed to capture the feel of the traditional banquet with speakers and photo collages as the winners were presented. Each winner was captured on video as they learned of their award.
“Our board really wanted everyone to be safe, and the most important component was that we honor what was accomplished last year, even though it was a unique year,” Anderson said. “We found a way to present it as if you’re sitting there, and I think Amy did a beautiful job on that.”
Stinner, who was the Chamber’s Visionary Super Star in 2000, was recognized for his years of service in the local banking industry as well as his current stint as 48th District state senator.
“This Trail Blazer is a strong advocate for economic development and has devoted his time to a variety of organizations,” last year’s Trail Blazer winners Rick and Judy Keller said in introducing Stinner. “He served as president of Twin Cities Development, was a board member for Gering Public Schools, Terry Carpenter Center, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, WNCC Foundation and the Riverside Zoological Association and a few others too numerous to mention. He truly believes in giving back to the community.”
As he was surprised at his home, Stinner was reminded of his award 20 years ago and presented with the Trail Blazer award.
“This is really, really special,” Stinner said.
He looked back on the many years of his involvement within the community.
“It’s been a privilege living here almost 40 years now,” Stinner said. “It’s a great place to, certainly, raise a family and raise grandchildren. It’s a privilege that way, but also from being a legislator. Being down in eastern Nebraska representing this part of the state and how very special the people are here, and how very special the Panhandle is, I recognize that, and thank you for this award.”
Lehl was recognized for her service to the community since she assumed her position with the City of Scottsbluff. In her introduction by previous winner Doug Couse, Lehl was praised for leadership in economic initiatives, revitalization of the Downtown Scottsbluff Association and helping bring revitalization grants to the East Overland corridor.
“Her passion for western Nebraska and her ability to collaborate with many organizations throughout western Nebraska,” Couse said. “She has been a true blessing. Her love of people and enthusiasm for our community are contagious. She has served our community for over three decades. For the past three and a half years, she has been a true Rising Star.”
When surprised in her office with the award, Lehl became emotional as she expressed her surprise and thanks for the award.
“I’ve done a lot of things because I love this community, Gering and Scottsbluff and the surrounding area, a lot,” Lehl said. “I just try to do all that I can to make it a better place for everybody to live and to work and to raise their families. I drive through town, and I see different things, and just small ways I’ve been a part of the growth of the community, and it really means a lot to me, more than anybody will know.”
Estes brought vision to the community during the coronavirus pandemic as he quickly moved to establish a drive-in movie offering for the theater.
“This past year was challenging for all businesses and this entrepreneur did not miss a beat,” 2019 visionary winner Steph Black said in her introduction of Estes. “He collaborated with several businesses and built a team to create a pop-up drive in movie to provide safe entertainment for western Nebraska. The pop-up quickly outgrew its location at the Legacy of the Plains, and a larger venue was created near the airport. Congressman (Adrian) Smith noticed his fantastic problem-solving skills, and he received recognition for the ‘Excellence in Innovation & Adaptation Award’ this past October. The arts truly touch the soul of a community and we appreciate his leadership.”
Estes mentioned the ability to “roll with it” in accepting his award at the theater.
“This is awesome,” he said. “Thank you for this.”
PPHD serves 12 counties in the Panhandle with Engel serving as the director of the 23-person team. They were recognized for their response to the pandemic.
“A news release on March 29, 2020, reported the first positive COVID-19 case in the Panhandle,” Anderson, last year’s Distinguished Service recipient, said. “This was the beginning of our paradigm shift. Their staff of 23 have kept the community informed of Nebraska state health directive measures and other data to assess procedures to help us all maintain business, schools, churches, and all walks of life. The magnitude of coordination for a centralized information center is overwhelming, but this organization has been impressive.”
As Engel was presented the award, PPHD staff applauded as they viewed on a Zoom meeting.
In addition to the awards, new board members Doug Southard, Doug Couse, Doug Mader and Rich Macke were announced as well as the 2021 leadership, including incoming board president Jeri Goodman.
Outgoing president Katie Camacho thanked the chamber staff for their support and recognized some of the highlights of 2020.
“To my 2020 board of directors, thank you for your patience, guidance and responsiveness,” Camacho said. “For a person who had never been on a Zoom call prior to the pandemic, I feel as though we’ve come a long way over the last year. You all have been extremely supportive, and when difficult decisions had to be made, I was so very grateful to have my leadership team behind me as we navigated uncharted waters. What is often a commitment of one or two meetings per month, turned into several emails and calls during the weeks of last spring and I truly appreciated everyone’s commitment to their position on our board.”
Camacho also thanked member businesses for their support through a difficult year.
“To our Chamber members – a simple ‘thank you’ seems inadequate,” she said. “The economic struggles of this last year were unprecedented for many of you, and yet, our membership levels maintained with retention of 93% and 13 new members joining during the year. Our communities have seen businesses close, but we’ve also seen new businesses opening and thriving. The determination to succeed and make the best of a situation impacting millions across the country was intentional by our community and members of every industry. From our health care providers, schools, grocers and so on, we rallied, and we are resilient.”