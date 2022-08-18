Nebraska Tourism Commission celebrates campaign success, plans for future

The Nebraska Tourism Commission hashed out a five-year plan to ensure the state continues its current tourism success.

On Aug. 17 and 18, the commission met for one of its regular meetings at the Flyover Brewery in Scottsbluff. Members discussed the commission's update its long-term strategic plan and reviewed past results of its statewide tourism campaigns.

John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director, presented some plans to the commissioners Wednesday. Most of the 11-member board was present, including District 11 commissioner and Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl.

The goal of the commission for its biennial budget would be to continue demonstrating that tourism is a key economic driver and to increase visitation to the state through its marketing campaign.

Ricks said the state's outreach is constrained by uncompetitive funding resources. Nebraska’s neighboring states average a $14 million budget with around $7.65 million going towards marketing. Meanwhile, Nebraska has just a $6.69 million budget with $3.78 million for marketing.

He said he plans on meeting with gubernatorial candidates to talk tourism strategies. He'd ask the legislature for an increase in spending authority from $7.45 million to $10 million, as well as an extra $5 million a year for the next two fiscal years.

On Thursday, the commissioners discussed concrete details of what they envision their five-year plan to be like.

The success of Nebraska tourism was encapsulated earlier this month when the commission won a Mercury Award at the 2022 Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations. They won in the Integrated Marketing and Messaging Campaign: State Marketing Budget Less than $10 Million category for its "Nebraska: Honestly, It's Not For Everyone" campaign.

“You can win individual (awards), or you can enter for the whole kahuna, the whole thing, and we won the whole thing,” Ricks told the Star-Herald. “It’s exciting because in 2019, the first year the campaign was out, we entered the Mercury Awards and we won the same award back then. In our business, winning the first one is hard and winning the second one is even harder.”

Ricks said the lodging tax, implemented in the 1980s, hit its previous record highs in 2018 and 2019. After the coronavirus pandemic reduced state tourism by 40%, the commission estimated the state's would return to its previous levels of travel by 2023.

Instead, tourism numbers achieved new record highs in 2021 with $3.6 billion in visitor expenditures and all-time highs in lodging tax performance.

“The really exciting thing about it is how well it’s working in the marketplace. We truly keep setting records,” Ricks said. “…We’ve really convinced more people that Nebraska should be on their shopping list for a vacation, and people are listening.”

Nebraska used to be ranked last in the MMGY Portrait of American Travelers ranking. Now, it’s risen up to 45th place.

Ricks said the "Honestly, It’s Not for Everyone" campaign was successful in its application and at the awards show “because it’s just so different. What we’re saying is this place may not be for everyone, but it may be for you … The concept is called inoculation. You feed them what they’re thinking, and then you tell them the truth and be honest with them.”

The campaign’s mission has been to get out-of-state travelers to view Nebraska as more than flat, boring flyover country.

“That’s what people out of state thought. People in-state know it’s a fun place," Ricks said. "We knew we had a challenge to change perceptions, and we have."