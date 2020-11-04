Nebraska voter turnout beats 2016 election

Nebraska had record voter turnout of nearly 74% for the 2020 Election, despite rising coronavirus numbers. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a press conference that 68,000 more votes were cast compared to 2016, totaling 934,766 votes according to unofficial overall election results.
While three counties in the Panhandle had record highs of more than 80% engagement, the two most populous ranked near the bottom for voter turnout.
According to the Secretary of State’s turnout data, Scotts Bluff County, the Panhandle’s most populous, had 63% turnout for this election, making it the third-worst behind Thurston and Dakota counties on the far eastern side of the state. Box Butte County was fourth-worst with 66% turnout.
Scotts Bluff County’s turnout was up three percentage points from participation in the 2016 election, or nearly 1,000 more votes in the 2020 election. One race on the Scottsbluff County ballot has results close enough to trigger an automatic recount. In the Mitchell City Council race, Angie Preston leads with 361, but Tim Schneider and Paul Murrell are separated by one vote for the second seat.
Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said the increased turnout and delays in the office were the reasons that unofficial results were released at 1:48 a.m. – hours after other counties.
“What took so long last night was not getting early votes counted soon enough,” she said. “ I could have started counting them on Monday, but people still had too many questions on where to vote: ‘I’m quarantined, how can I vote,’ we just took a lot of phone calls and didn’t get started.”
She said the office would be looking at ways to speed up or streamline the process. Sides said the office was challenged by an explosion in coronavirus cases in the county.
“We’d lose (poll workers) more than once. We’d have a poll worker to a positive test, get somebody else, and they’d get a positive as well,” she said.
Sides said the county received more provisional ballots than usual, estimating about 120. Provisional ballots — sometimes known as “ballots of last resort.” They’re used in cases where voters didn’t have updated address information on registration, if a voter requested an absentee ballot and didn’t receive one or chose to vote in-person. Sides didn’t think they would upset any races.
Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith said her office has between 80 and 90 provisional ballots to certify, much more that the “handful or a dozen,” they typically see.
“I don’t believe it’ll make anything close enough on the local level to trigger a recount,” Messersmith said.
John Cartier, the director of Voting Rights at Civic Nebraska, said Nebraska will have challenges to count the 4,000 provisional ballots. The ballots can take election officials up to two weeks to verify and count, and they’re up against a 13-day deadline.
“Same-day registration and a more robust mail-in voting ensure fewer provisional ballots, speeding up the count,” he said.
Cartier said another suggestion was to request the Unicameral to allow more counties to opt-in to vote-by-mail in rural areas, since engagement was high in mail-in counties, and it removes the step of requesting a ballot.
Messersmith said she saw two reasons for the low turnout, especially compared against smaller counties with mail-in elections.
The first, she said, was convenience, the other, accurate voter rolls.
“I do believe that if people receive their ballot at home they may be inclined to send in their ballot to vote,” she said.
She said her office worked all summer to clear out numbers of people no longer in the county or deceased, trying to remove them from registration rolls.
“Counties with all mail-in election have been able to clean up their registration rolls, but legally we can’t remove names without documentation,” she said. “For example, I supposedly have 7,783 registered and I know we don’t have that many.”
She added county clerk’s office requires a forwarding address, an obituary or other documentation to remove a voter from the rolls. She said when people move within Nebraska and register to vote in another county, the system will remove them from Box Butte’s system, but the same processes doesn’t exist for moving to another state, like South Dakota or Colorado.
“It’s really important to contact the county office when moving,” she said. “We might know a neighbor moved, or a kid went to college, but without contacting them or documentation, our hands are tied.”
For an all mail-in election, she said, the county missed at 11,000 people in the county, Nebraska law allows populations of less than 10,000 people to host mail-in elections.
“If the Secretary of State removed or changed the cap to 25,000 I would certainly apply for all mail-in (elections),” Messersmith said. “A huge amount of people voted absentee this election and all mail-in would take one step away, coming in to request the ballot, and instead, the office would send 100% of the ballots out.”
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.