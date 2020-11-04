Nebraska voter turnout beats 2016 election

Nebraska had record voter turnout of nearly 74% for the 2020 Election, despite rising coronavirus numbers. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a press conference that 68,000 more votes were cast compared to 2016, totaling 934,766 votes according to unofficial overall election results.

While three counties in the Panhandle had record highs of more than 80% engagement, the two most populous ranked near the bottom for voter turnout.

According to the Secretary of State’s turnout data, Scotts Bluff County, the Panhandle’s most populous, had 63% turnout for this election, making it the third-worst behind Thurston and Dakota counties on the far eastern side of the state. Box Butte County was fourth-worst with 66% turnout.

Scotts Bluff County’s turnout was up three percentage points from participation in the 2016 election, or nearly 1,000 more votes in the 2020 election. One race on the Scottsbluff County ballot has results close enough to trigger an automatic recount. In the Mitchell City Council race, Angie Preston leads with 361, but Tim Schneider and Paul Murrell are separated by one vote for the second seat.

Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides said the increased turnout and delays in the office were the reasons that unofficial results were released at 1:48 a.m. – hours after other counties.