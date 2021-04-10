New​ Alliance city manager excited to bring growth

Dafney was on the Alliance City Council from 1988 to 2006 and served as mayor of Alliance for 10 of those. After a push from the public he decided to run again and is currently serving his second year of his four-year term.

When asked why he thought Alliance had such a turnover with city managers, he said, “It is a tough job. Managers serve at the pleasure of council. ... So any day of the week if the majority of the council members call a meeting and want to fire them then they are gone. They have a contract for salary, auto, phones, but as far as time, that’s not in the contract.

“I’m very confident that we have made a great choice. This is six or seven managers that I have been involved with and he is by far one of the finest,” Dafney said. “I think he’ll be top notch so I’m excited to get him in here. I’m sure it’s going to work for us so if it works for him then I see him being here for quite a while.”

“Hopefully, it’s worth the wait,” Sorensen said, with a smile.

He and his family enjoyed exploring Alliance when they were here.

“We had all kinds of photo ops at Carhenge,” he said. “We were looking for a good community to raise a family. The kids will be finishing up with school the end of May so we’ll head up there after that.”

Sorensen begin in his new position as Alliance city manager on June 1.

