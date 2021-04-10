New​ Alliance city manager excited to bring growth

The Alliance City Council named a new city manager during its meeting Tuesday, April 6.
The council voted unanimously to approve the employment agreement naming Seth Sorensen the new city manager. Sorensen had been among the candidates considered as Scottsbluff weighed city manager candidates in November. Sorensen then emerged as a candidate to fill the city manager position vacated in September after the abrupt departure of former city manager Jeff Sprock.
Sorensen said his visits to Alliance interested him in the community.
“I was very impressed with the people that Alliance has and the things that the community has going on,” he said. “The expressway that the Nebraska Department of Transportation has been working on will bring a lot of great opportunities for growth. There’s about 100 or so acres for sale by the water tower which means that there’s a lot of room for economic development there. I am so excited to be able to take what is already great about Alliance and moving it forward.”
It has not been an easy process for Alliance to fill the city manager position.
Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney said, “We had 27 something applications come back, narrowed that down to five then down to three and brought three in for an interview. Seth was our top choice then and we did offer him the position in December. He reluctantly declined. He said there wasn’t anything about the offer that he didn’t like but the timing was off.”
Sorensen said, “Not having to switch the kids mid school year was the big difference. With coronavirus this past year, they’ve already had enough challenges with school so we didn’t want to upset them in the middle of a school year.”
He and his wife, Charlotta, have four young kids — three boys and the youngest is a girl.
“I’m really excited, other than the snow,” Sorensen said, with a laugh. “I’m going to have to get used to that again. We lived in Wyoming and my wife is from Montana so we’ve lived in snowy weather before but it will be an adjustment coming back to it.
“...The facilities that Alliance has for a city its size are fantastic. The people that I’ve met were very welcoming. I’m really looking forward to it. The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center is just a phenomenal building, the Alliance library is really impressive and I love the old city hall,” Sorensen said.
Sorensen has a decade of experience in municipal administration and spent the last three years as the city administrator for Pecos, Texas, a city with just over 10,200 people.
“Population wise it’s about the same size,” he said. The only difference here is we have a lot of inflow from the oil field.”
Dafney said, “Seth interviewed very well. e has 10-12 years as a city manager plus he has an engineering degree so he will be able to help when engineering bids come back.”
Dafney was on the Alliance City Council from 1988 to 2006 and served as mayor of Alliance for 10 of those. After a push from the public he decided to run again and is currently serving his second year of his four-year term.
When asked why he thought Alliance had such a turnover with city managers, he said, “It is a tough job. Managers serve at the pleasure of council. ... So any day of the week if the majority of the council members call a meeting and want to fire them then they are gone. They have a contract for salary, auto, phones, but as far as time, that’s not in the contract.
“I’m very confident that we have made a great choice. This is six or seven managers that I have been involved with and he is by far one of the finest,” Dafney said. “I think he’ll be top notch so I’m excited to get him in here. I’m sure it’s going to work for us so if it works for him then I see him being here for quite a while.”
“Hopefully, it’s worth the wait,” Sorensen said, with a smile.
He and his family enjoyed exploring Alliance when they were here.
“We had all kinds of photo ops at Carhenge,” he said. “We were looking for a good community to raise a family. The kids will be finishing up with school the end of May so we’ll head up there after that.”
Sorensen begin in his new position as Alliance city manager on June 1.