New council members, school board members elected

Results from Scotts Bluff County show some shake ups will occur on the Scottsbluff School Board and City Council.

In the race for two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council, challengers Jordan Colwell and Angela Scanlan were the leaders with 1,363 and 1,367 votes, respectively. Incumbent mayor Raymond Gonzales came in third with 985 votes. Challenger Robert A. Franco brought in 574 votes.

Similarly, the three seats on the Scottsbluff School Board were tightly contested, led by challenger Scott Reisig with 1,769 votes. Beth Merrigan (1,591 votes) and incumbent Paul Snyder (1,557 also earned seats on the board. Challenger Chico De Los Santos (1,503), Todd Lewis (1,103) and incumbent Robert Kinsey (1,214) rounded out the last three places.

Other contested races, including three seats on the Morrill Village Board were also close. Neal Hart (155 votes), Paul Adams (171), Denise Sinner (178) and Bob Betancur (122) ran in a tight race.

Scotts Bluff voters showed overwhelming support for President Donald Trump, casting 6,565 votes his way compared to 1,473 for challenger Joe Biden.

Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Adrian Smith were also heavily favored by voters in the county, mirroring support for the candidates in statewide numbers.