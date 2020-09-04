New local businesses pop up in Kimball thanks to city funds

A drive through the small town of Kimball would reveal quite a bit of construction and renovation. Thanks to the city’s multiple loan and grant programs to support local businesses, many Kimball residents feel the town is looking up and moving forward.
“I know we’re going in the right direction. I really do believe we’re heading the right way,” Mayor Keith Prunty said. “We’ve got great personnel in the right places. We have great people on the boards that know what they’re doing. We’re good to go.”
One of the main threads through Kimball’s growing economic development is putting these buildings and services back into private hands.
“I believe the government should not be running something that can be run by the private industry,” Prunty said. “Event centers, fitness centers…we can’t do it well, we don’t do a good job.”
The Sagebrush, which was originally the Kimball Event Center, was in need of a major facelift, according to current owner Dawn Moeser. She said the city had owned and ran the event center for a long time, but it didn’t remain in the best of shape.
“It was basically just a place to have events, and they kept it open out of the goodness of their hearts,” she said. “It’s important to put properties back into private owned hands. They have the time and they have the energy, and they want to make it succeed. Not that the city didn’t want to make it succeed … the city (couldn’t) afford to do it.”
Moeser, along with her husband Kevin, her brother Rich Patterson and his wife Kelli, decided to put in a bid earlier this year for the center when they heard the city was looking for someone to buy it.
“We did not want to see another place close for our community,” she said.
The Sagebrush currently consists of two event spaces and a lounge. The Sagebrush restaurant, the latest project, is set to open Sept. 14, “if all goes well, and the grill comes in,” Moeser said. The restaurant, which will be run by Moeser’s brother Ryan Patterson, will feature home-cooked style Americana cuisine and will even provide a delivery service to the Days Inn next door.
Once the restaurant opens, the final project before the building is completely renovated is a family fun center, which will replace the old fitness center.
The fitness center will not completely disappear though; it will just be relocated to downtown and into private hands. Shane Hays bought the old Longhorn building as well as the fitness center service from the town and plans to open the new and improved Kimball Fitness Center by mid-September.
“The inside is now done. All the flooring, touch up paint, everything is done,” Hays said. “Still just waiting for the equipment.”
Opening next door to the fitness center will be Kimball Nutrition, a kind of juice bar for those looking for some refreshment after a good work out. Above the center will be three apartments, one of which is already finished.
Hays said without the city’s funding programs for local businesses, he would not have even thought about the project.
“I probably would have never taken on that large of a building. There were incentives for plumbing, heating and electricity. Everything would have needed to be redone,” he said. “I never would have taken it on without having their incentive.”
These incentives are what brought a new RV park to the area as well.
High Point RV Park opened in June with its shower/bathroom and office buildings having opened in July. John Morrison, owner of the park, said the funds from the city allowed him to develop and renovate an old RV park that had been closed for nearly 15 years.
“It was the only way I could do it,” he said. “Between getting a loan at a nice interest rate and for a good term and various grants they awarded for plumbing and electric and water—without that grant and without the loan, I couldn’t make it work.”
Morrison owns the Conoco gas station and the four acres between the station and his current RV park.
“At the station, I see a lot of campers come through. (There’s) a lot of traffic with campers and no place to park them in Kimball,” he said. “I decided it was a need and tried to figure out a way to meet that need.”
Meeting the needs of the people is the job of local businesses, and the city is finding ways to meet the needs of the businesses. The growing economic development in Kimball is what is making the community stronger.
“My brother and I are doing this for the community,” Moeser said. “We’re not doing this for ourselves. I’m at the age where I should be retiring, but we’re doing this to keep the community strong.”
Hays said, “I honestly was hoping once I did this that other people would come on board."
“I’m a big believer that if there is economic development money and it’s not being used, it’s a disappointment. If it is being used, you’re going to see results from it.”
