New local businesses pop up in Kimball thanks to city funds

A drive through the small town of Kimball would reveal quite a bit of construction and renovation. Thanks to the city’s multiple loan and grant programs to support local businesses, many Kimball residents feel the town is looking up and moving forward.

“I know we’re going in the right direction. I really do believe we’re heading the right way,” Mayor Keith Prunty said. “We’ve got great personnel in the right places. We have great people on the boards that know what they’re doing. We’re good to go.”

One of the main threads through Kimball’s growing economic development is putting these buildings and services back into private hands.

“I believe the government should not be running something that can be run by the private industry,” Prunty said. “Event centers, fitness centers…we can’t do it well, we don’t do a good job.”

The Sagebrush, which was originally the Kimball Event Center, was in need of a major facelift, according to current owner Dawn Moeser. She said the city had owned and ran the event center for a long time, but it didn’t remain in the best of shape.

“It was basically just a place to have events, and they kept it open out of the goodness of their hearts,” she said. “It’s important to put properties back into private owned hands. They have the time and they have the energy, and they want to make it succeed. Not that the city didn’t want to make it succeed … the city (couldn’t) afford to do it.”

Moeser, along with her husband Kevin, her brother Rich Patterson and his wife Kelli, decided to put in a bid earlier this year for the center when they heard the city was looking for someone to buy it.