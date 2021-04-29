 Skip to main content
North Platte NRD hosting producer roundtable
The North Platte NRD will host its annual producer roundtable and open house on April 30.

The event will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the North Platte NRD at 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff in the building shop area. Breakfast burritos and coffee will be provided.

It is recommended that persons in attendance wear masks. All employees will be masked. For those that would like to attend via Zoom, we will have the meeting information up on website, www.npnrd.org

Please feel free to attend as the NRD staff will have information for the producers of the valley.

