NPPD gathers input on power project during open house

The Nebraska Public Power District sought community input for a new power line project during an open house Tuesday.

Paul Brune, project manager for the NPPD, said the open house at the Gering Civic Center was set up “to gather input from all of our stakeholders — landowners, public officials and members of the public … our main focus is to get their input, their thoughts, for their pieces of property.”

Representatives from NPPD presented several possible power line routes during the event. The routes connect the Scottsbluff substation on the Beltline Highway with the Victory Hill substation some four miles northeast of Scottsbluff.

Brune said the new lines will help ease congestion on the city’s sole existing 115-kilovolt transmission system.

The numerous new options all run to the west or north of the city. Some of them overlap.

“Over the next two phases, we will narrow those down to a proposed and an alternate route,” Brune said.

Media relations specialist Grant Otten said much of the open house was designed for people to provide direct feedback on how the proposed routes might impact them. Much of this was accomplished through interactive GIS stations.

“This is the big part … trying to figure out what the best route is. They can tell us, ‘Hey, I’ve got a pivot here, maybe a well here, I’ve got trees here,’” Otten said.

With input from the public, Otten said the power district may even consider new routes that could work better for everyone. The one constant will be the routes’ general location.

“The thing is, there’s a lot more constraints when you’re looking at how these lines can fit into these areas … you have to look at routing criteria,” Otten said. “Sending these routes outside of town and making that ring provides a reliability aspect. If something happens on (one) side of town, you still have this connection on the other side of town.”

Additionally, a straight cut through Scottsbluff would be all but impossible with the existing infrastructure — including power lines — within city limits. Many of the city’s streets and sidewalks weren’t built to accommodate a project like this.

“People think maybe the most direct line is the best line, but it’s almost never the case,” Otten said.

Attendees were able to vote on which social, environmental or engineering criteria they thought the power district should mind the most when deciding on a route. They could also learn about transmission line structure types and easement compensation.

A multitude of NPPD personnel answered questions to members of the public there. Some walked people through the different charts and graphs set up to help them have a better understanding of the project’s goals.

“We need to build this line here to provide more reliability to the Scottsbluff area,” Brune said. “Today, we just have one main transmission line between the two substations that serve the city of Scottsbluff and the surrounding area. We’re going to add a second one, and it will be to the west side of the city and get some spread between our line on the east side so we can get better reliability, improve the resilience of the system, and help manage the congestion on the electrical system in this part of the state.”

NPPD received a notice to construct for the project in early 2022. A second open house in November, and a public hearing in early 2023, will finalize the route. It will be announced no later than one month after the public hearing.

Construction is scheduled for late 2024 with an estimated completion time of spring 2025.

For the first time, NPPD offered a virtual open house for people to look at maps and provide their opinions online. This can be reached at www.scottsbluffpowerproject.com.

More information can also be found at www.scottsbluffpower.nppd.com.