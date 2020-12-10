Officials call streamgage vital for flood management

A little box on the Avenue I bridge does a lot of work. It’s a streamgage that’s been recording live data on the North Platte River for five years, part of a national effort to map and reduce flood risk. It’s unique, one of only two in the state. It helped local, federal and state officials model the floodplain and develop an innovative map to show what inundation might do to the area.
The streamgage, which measures and records the flow of the river, continues to present a picture of river flow in real time, but that could all change.
The Scotts Bluff Board of County Commissioners rejected a plan Monday night to help area cities keep the streamgage by chipping in on maintenance costs and being the main contact with the federal agency.
Gering, Scottsbluff and county officials who worked with the years-long project to map the floodplain and monitor the river said the streamgage needs to stay.
Annie Folck, the city engineer at Gering who headed flood administration at Scottsbluff before that, said the gauge provides data that would keep commercial and city infrastructure — like the city’s wells and water treatment plant — safe in the event of a flood.
“Of all the natural disasters out there, flooding, forest fires, tornadoes, hurricanes — there’s only one natural disaster that we know exactly where it is going to occur. We don’t know when but we do know where it will occur. And that’s flooding,” she said.
“We want to have that information available. If and when the next flood comes, which could be next year or it could be 50 years from now — we just don’t know.”
Before the project, there were only paper maps, which were issued in 1978 for a flood insurance study.
“Our maps are wildly out of date,” Folck said.
Leann Sato, the interim flood administrator for Scottsbluff, said it’s even more important on the north side of the river.
“Most of Scottsbluff property is in the floodplain, the same for Terrytown,” she said. “The live data is the most efficient early warning system we have.”
While flooding is far from people’s minds in a drought, Sato said spring weather can be variable.
“It fluctuates, we’ve had flooding issues in the spring in recent years,” she said.
The plan presented Monday night asked the county commissioners to sign off on $525 to maintain the river gauge and be the lead partner with the U.S. Geological Survey, which maintains the state’s 140 streamgages across Nebraska.
According to agreements, the streamgage was installed in 2015, as part of the national Silver Jackets project, which had eight federal agencies and five state agencies in Nebraska mapping and analyzing flood risk. The U.S. Geological Survey partnered separately with Gering and Scottsbluff for the project.
Tim Newman, the emergency management director for the area, who gave the presentation with Scotts Bluff County Highway Superintendent Linda Grummert said the federal agency has a limit for how many partners it can make local agreements with.
“The U.S. Geological Survey wanted one separate agreement with the three cities paying the county their portions,” Newman said.
He added the county would pay the whole bill from a budget set aside for flooding under Grummert’s budget that the cities would submit their payments to, meaning the general fund is unaffected. With the county being the lead agency, they would pay the full cost and be reimbursed by the cities.
Newman said the maintenance costs for the equipment is $6,450 annually, split between the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and the county. Gering and Scottsbluff would pay $1,750 each and Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County would pay $525 each. The local portion of the bill is $4,550, as the USGS picks up $1,900.
Commissioners Glenn Schleve and Chairman Ken Meyer voted for the agreement, with commissioners Mark Reichert and Charlie Knapper voted against the agreement — killing the motion with a tie. Commissioner Mark Harris was absent.
Just after the vote, Knapper said he wanted more information.
“I would like to see what happens if we say no,” Knapper said.
Meyer responded, “You’re about to find out, they’ll remove it.”
Knapper asked again what would happen to the streamgage with the three other cities agreeing to sign on, and the county rejecting the idea.
“OK, there’s a $500 dollar shortage, it’s going to cost them more to pull it out,” Knapper said.
“They don’t care,” Grummert said in the meeting.
In an interview, Grummert said the county has three bridges east of the gauge, two on Broadway and one at Sugar Factory Road that could be affected in a major flooding event.
“For $500, I think it’s an amazing tool to have. Is it gonna make or break us? No, but $500 isn’t going to either,” she said.
Newman said the U.S. Geological Service needs an answer soon.
“We’re behind their deadline, but we were working with them,” he said.
Newman said he’s going to give the presentation again at the next meeting, inviting Folck or others involved to explain floodplain mapping. He said another option, if the county is willing to pay $525, and the main issue is the signatory, then Newman said another city could take on that role and the county would pay their portion to them.
“The third and final option is that the three cities renegotiate and do it on their own,” he said.
Folck said the flood inundation mapper is an updated tool, accounting for the shifts in the river channel and helps so that flood managers are no longer “flying blind,” and can see with the new models where flooding would occur at different levels.
Folck said the real-time readings can provide security to people living in the area, and to flood administrators who need to make decisions when water levels rise.
“This just helps us so we don’t overreact, we don’t spend a lot of resources on something that is not needed. But on the other hand, it gives us a few days’ warning and a better idea of when we need to start making contingency plans,” she said.
She said without data, making flood administration decisions becomes much harder.
“It can be very challenging, because the less information you have, the more likely you are to cry ‘wolf,’ “ she said.
