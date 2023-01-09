Officials decline comment on termination of Mitchell police chief

Public officials in Mitchell have declined to comment on the termination of the city's police chief last week.

The Star-Herald learned last week of reports that Police Chief Kevin Krzyzanowski had reportedly been fired Wednesday. However, Krzyzanowski, Mayor Paul Murrell and City Administrator Perry Mader have declined to comment.

Murrell told the Star-Herald that "processes were in place" and he would be unable to make comment for at least a week or two.

The agenda for the Mitchell City Council meeting to be held on Tuesday was released on Friday. However, there are no action items related to Krzyzanowski or any appointments.

Krzyzanowski became police chief following the January 2021 appointment of an interim-police chief by then-Mayor Dave Curtis to replace then-police chief Mike Cotant. Cotant left the department formally in February. Krzyzanowski, a former Nebraska State Patrol lieutenant who retired in 2018 after 32 years with the patrol, stepped into the post after being appointed by Curtis in February 2021. Just last month, when Murrell was sworn in as the city's newest mayor after winning the seat during the November 2022 election, Krzyzanowski and all other city officials were re-appointed to their positions.

According to Nebraska statute 17-107, the mayor of a second-class city, as Mitchell is, may appoint officers, including the police chief, with the consent of the council. The mayor can also remove all police officers.

However, the statute further says that the city council shall by ordinance adopt rules and regulations governing the removal, demotion and suspension with or without pay of any police officer, including the police chief. The statute further says that provisions include steps such as providing accusations against the officer must be made in writing and a process for appeal, including a hearing process.

According to Mitchell's ordinances, the police chief may be removed, demoted or suspended at any time by the mayor. Written notice must be provided to the officer within five days of the mayor's action. That decision can be appealed to the city council, which can uphold, reverse or modify the action after a hearing.

That hearing shall be conducted informally, and according to the ordinance, would take place at the city council's next regularly scheduled meeting or a special meeting called for that purpose. The city council is required to act within 30 days of the hearing to uphold, reverse or modify the action taken by the mayor.

During his time as chief, Krzyzanowski worked to modernize equipment, bring on new recruits and improve the pay scale and training of the department's officers, he told the Star-Herald during an interview in March 2022. Publicly, citizens have also praised the department's expansion of patrols and officers on shift.