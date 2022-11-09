One incumbent retained, 2 new members elected for Scottsbluff City Council

Voters had six candidates to choose amongst for three seats on the Scottsbluff City council this November. As the polls closed late Tuesday, voters elected to retain one incumbent and bring in new faces, as well.

On the ballot, voters considered incumbents Jeanne McKerrigan and Nathan Green and challengers Chris Miller, Betsy Vidlak, Matt Salomon and Eugene Batt. The field of candidates was narrowed from nine to six during the primary election on May 11, unseating incumbent Selina Lerma from the primary election.

McKerrigan, who currently serves as mayor, will retain her seat, with 1,451 votes while the other candidate, Nathan Green, has been unseated with 1,305 votes cast to support him. New council members will be Betsy Vidlak and Matt Salomon, with 1,349 votes and 1,512 votes, respectively. Votes cast for other candidates were Chris Miller, 918, and Eugene Batt, 1,309.

In Scottsbluff, citizens vote for the five members of the city council, and the council members vote among themselves to appoint a mayor and vice mayor. McKerrigan and Jordan Colwell currently fill those roles.

McKerrigan told the Star-Herald she is excited for the future of Scottsbluff.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support during this election process,” McKerrigan said. “I’m excited to see what the next four years brings for the city of Scottsbluff. We’ve accomplished so much in the past eight months with several of our projects being finished. I think we have some great opportunities and outcomes for the future.”

Council member-elect Betsy Vidlak said she learned of the results early Wednesday morning, awaking to a copious number of messages from family and friends.

“It’s just a humbling feeling to think that people trust in you to take on a job like that,” Vidlak told the Star-Herald.

As she prepares to serve her term on the council, Vidlak looks forward to learning about the processes and meeting community members. She said connecting with people was a rewarding part throughout her campaign season.

Since the council recently appointed Kevin Spencer to the city manager post, Vidlak said, “I think just ensuring that there is support for that person and making sure that they have what they need – support and accountability – will be one of the top things we’ll be looking at.”

Salomon also expressed appreciation to the voters who supported him on his campaign trail.

“I appreciate the people who voted for me and those who let me put up signs at their houses,” Salomon told the Star-Herald. “I’m just looking forward to hopefully being on the city council and just learning the ropes and doing the job to contribute to help the city grow.”