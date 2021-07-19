Opening up Gering’s alleys

The City of Gering has been and will continue to give citizens with property along the alleys being worked on about 25 days’ notice prior to clearing them up to give them time to address any landscaping or property that is in the right of way. After the alleys are reopened, it’s the citizens’ responsibility to maintain their property near the alley, Heath said.

“It is just like out in front of people’s homes, the public right of way for the street. People maintain part of that right of way up to the sidewalk or up to the back of curb, depending on what type of sidewalk you have,” Heath said. “It’s the same thing in the alley; if you have weeds growing between the driving lane and the fence or the property line, that is the customer’s responsibility to maintain those and keep them mowed down and keep them down to a manageable level and not let them get over the eight inches, I believe is what our code is.”

In one incident while the city was leveling out an alley, Heath said, the road grader got caught on a concrete slab underneath the dirt, tearing up a citizen’s fence. Since the fence itself wasn’t in the right of way, the city of Gering did pay to have it put back. But whatever does get caught in the right of way during the city’s work, it will get leveled.