Original petitioners cite backlash for ending their effort to recall Kimball mayor

An effort to recall Kimball's mayor is expected to end, really before it even got started. Mary "Maggie" Laughlin told the Star-Herald Tuesday she contacted Kimball County Clerk Cathy Sibal that morning to withdraw her request for a recall petition against Kimball mayor Keith Prunty, declaring an end to the recall attempt.
Laughlin’s withdrawal comes about a week and a half after Ashley Sisk, who also filed to recall Prunty, declared she would be withdrawing from the process.
Sibal, who confirmed with the Star-Herald that both Laughlin and Sisk contacted her about withdrawing their filings in the last week or so, said that “withdrawal” from the filings is not possible, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
In an email response to Sibal’s question about the ability to withdraw the recall form, assistant deputy for elections in the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office Andrew Buller stated that there is “no statutory mechanism to withdraw a recall petition filing form.”
However, Sibal said, the two filers can let the recall effort die by not completing the next step in the process. On account of Buller’s advice, Sibal must still draw up the petition documents for Laughlin and Sisk by Monday, April 26, as Prunty filed his defense statement on Tuesday, April 20.
Sibal will let Laughlin and Sisk know the documents are available, but the two can let the petition expire by not picking it up within 20 days of being notified that it’s ready.
Laughlin told the Star-Herald the reason she is “withdrawing” from the recall effort is because of the backlash she has received over the issue.
“(I’ve received) personal attacks on my character and my family’s and our motives,” she said.
Her decision to withdraw was made based on similar reasons that Sisk outlined in a video statement she posted to Facebook on April 9. Sisk said she received a lot of backlash for her role in the recall effort, so she decided to step away from it.
“I knew that some people were going to be really mad, but I genuinely thought that good would prevail. What I learned is that most often good doesn’t, because mean people are really, really, really mean, and I also learned that sometimes being strong is knowing when enough is enough. This wasn’t my fight. Even though I have specific instances in which the mayor wronged me personally, this wasn’t my fight. I’m sorry. I am so very sorry for the vast silent majority of whom this withdrawal decision disappoints. … This recall is not a mistake. In my heart of hearts, this recall is not a mistake, but my involvement in it in this time in my life is.”