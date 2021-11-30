Panhandle GOP organizations censure Sen. Deb Fischer

The reason for censuring U.S. Senator Debra Fischer was simple, said Tony Storbeck, co-chair of the Dawes County GOP.
“Our opinion was that our representatives need to know they represent us, not themselves,” he said.
Censuring is an informal and largely symbolic action used to express displeasure with the political actions of elected officials.
The Republican Party of Dawes County joined with the Sheridan County GOP to write a letter of censure against Fischer on Oct. 19. The measure was due to Fischer’s affirmative vote for HR3684, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which she voted for in early August. The bill passed the Senate 69-30 and was signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15.
Storbeck and other members of the local Republican parties had hosted a conference call with Fischer in September. She explained her vote, and they provided their concerns about it.
The local parties tabled discussion at that meeting, but approved a letter of censure at the next. Their reasoning was that Fischer disregarded the wishes of her constituents when she voted for something they were expressly against.
“It now appears that her allegiance is ... directed to an entity other than Nebraska voters,” the letter reads.
Storbeck was one of the 23 members who voted in favor of censuring the senator. He said the infrastructure bill contained too much reckless spending.
“I just thought that with the infrastructure bill being 10% actual infrastructure, and 90% special interests, (that) it was wasteful,” he said.
Only two votes were cast against the censure. There were others in attendance, Storbeck said, but they were from different counties and therefore couldn’t vote.
The Dawes and Sheridan Republican parties are not the first to censure the Senator. The Hitchcock County GOP wrote a letter of censure in August.
“As far as if (other counties) decided they wanted to censure, I know our (GOP 3rd District) representative Ron Schmidt is a big unifier of the party and he wasn’t sure if censure was the way to go,” Storbeck said.
Kolene Woodward, the Scotts Bluff County GOP chair, said the other parties expressed due diligence in their measure. She said she was happy with the way they went about the censure.
“Constitutionally ... that spending bill was just wrong,” she said. “... I felt they were totally justified in saying ‘We don’t agree with that.’”
The Scotts Bluff County GOP is no stranger to censures, having written a letter of censure against Sen. Ben Sasse in January. That censure was due to Sasse’s support of impeachment for then-President Donald Trump.
For Fischer’s vote, the Scotts Bluff County GOP would likely not write another letter of censure. Most of the members who were unhappy with her vote talked with her about it instead.
However, Woodward said censure is a tactic which should not be overused. Letters of censure should be written only to address legitimate grievances. She said it’s necessary for politicians to know how their constituents feel about them if they vote against their wishes. Regardless of one’s political party, she said, elected officials should always listen to the people who elected them.
Storbeck agreed with the sentiment, saying party unity should be a two-way street.
Storbeck said, “You’ve got one senator, Deb Fischer who votes for the spending; one senator, Ben Sasse, who doesn’t ... Senator Fischer has spoken out against reckless spending before. Why’d she vote for it?”
Fischer’s press secretary Nathaniel Sizemore said she had put out a statement in August explaining her decision.
“While not perfect, (the bill) includes resources for Nebraska in the key areas I wanted to see such as roads, bridges, water infrastructure, airports, and broadband,” the statement read. “I am also pleased that the bill includes provisions I pushed for such as increased flexibility for livestock haulers and assistance for communities in rural America to meet transportation needs.”