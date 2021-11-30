Panhandle GOP organizations censure Sen. Deb Fischer

“I just thought that with the infrastructure bill being 10% actual infrastructure, and 90% special interests, (that) it was wasteful,” he said.

Only two votes were cast against the censure. There were others in attendance, Storbeck said, but they were from different counties and therefore couldn’t vote.

The Dawes and Sheridan Republican parties are not the first to censure the Senator. The Hitchcock County GOP wrote a letter of censure in August.

“As far as if (other counties) decided they wanted to censure, I know our (GOP 3rd District) representative Ron Schmidt is a big unifier of the party and he wasn’t sure if censure was the way to go,” Storbeck said.

Kolene Woodward, the Scotts Bluff County GOP chair, said the other parties expressed due diligence in their measure. She said she was happy with the way they went about the censure.

“Constitutionally ... that spending bill was just wrong,” she said. “... I felt they were totally justified in saying ‘We don’t agree with that.’”

The Scotts Bluff County GOP is no stranger to censures, having written a letter of censure against Sen. Ben Sasse in January. That censure was due to Sasse’s support of impeachment for then-President Donald Trump.