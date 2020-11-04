Panhandle has record voter participation

Poll worker Carmen Trevino has been a poll worker in Scotts Bluff County for 44 years and said she was inspired by turnout on Election Day.

“We were busy all day long, there was a steady flow of people,” she said about her polling location at the Lakota Lutheran Center. “Before we opened, there was a line of people outside, and a lot of first-time voters, so I’m happy.”

In Gering, voters began lining up 30-45 minutes before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

After record early voting numbers, western Nebraska saw large voter turnouts.

Three counties in the Panhandle had more than 80% of registered voters participate in the general election. Garden County Clerk Mindy Kezar said the county fell just short of the 90% participation mark with 1,213 of their 1,384 registered voters casting a vote for nearly 88% participation. Morrill County had 81% of their 3,158 registered voters cast ballots. Sioux County had 731 votes out of 885 registered voters for nearly 83% participation.

Five counties had more than two-thirds participation rate, with Banner County’s 414 votes for a turnout rate of nearly 77%. Dawes County had 4,173 votes cast out of 5,517 registered voters for nearly 76%.