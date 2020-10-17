Panhandle politics: An increasingly expensive affair

At present, three men lead the Panhandle’s Unicameral delegation some 400 miles away. State Senators John Stinner, Steve Erdman and Tom Brewer — and the candidates they beat or are running against this year — have spent nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to get there, according to campaign finance documents.

Of that $729,105, over half (about $429,033) was spent by four candidate committees in two elections trying to win the seat for the rural Legislative District 43. And that’s just the general election. If you include spending among primary candidates, the total spending swells to $800,105 spent between 11 candidates in eight years.

According to an analysis of campaign finance records, it’s getting more expensive to run for the Panhandle’s three Unicameral seats. The money spent on competitive races (races with at least two candidates) has increased by an average of 45% since 2000.

“When the threshold is $100,000 to run, that brings in the (Political Action Committees) and the lobbyists and the associations and big corporations,” Stinner, of Gering, told the Star-Herald in a recent interview.