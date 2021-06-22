Partnership brings new emergency access program

Schingle said they’ve already begun installing some, and one has even been used successfully already.

“We did install a box … early last week and we already had a call,” he said. “It is working. It’s wonderful.”

Those who are sixty years of age or older may apply for a loaner box and the Scottsbluff Fire Department will install the box and provide a safety survey of the residence. The box is loaned, at no charge, for as long as the applicant resides at the address. Those who are interested must reside within the City of Scottsbluff or the two-mile extra-territorial jurisdiction of Scottsbluff.

The city council also received an update on the aquatic center, a back and forth project that has the city, the school district and the YMCA all trying to decide if this was something to be pursued. At this point, city manager Dustin Reif said, the council needed to begin looking at the language of the LB 357 tax to truly get the ball rolling, as that would be the best way to pay for the bulk of the project.

“The next steps from us would be on looking at the 357 language and going that route,” he said.

Zach Karpf, president of the YMCA directors’ board, was present and echoed the request for the city to start moving on their side of things.