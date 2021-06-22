Partnership brings new emergency access program

A new secure emergency access program is coming to Scottsbluff thanks to a partnership between the City of Scottsbluff fire department and the Aging Office of Western Nebraska.
Fire Chief Tom Schingle told the Scottsbluff City Council at its meeting Monday night that through its partnership with the Aging Office of Western Nebraska, the fire department was able purchase 112 Residential Knox Box loaner boxes. These boxes hold a resident’s key inside the box, allowing the fire department rapid entry to a residence in an emergency, saving time and property damage.
Schingle said the department has been working on getting funding for the program for a while now, and recently was denied a grant opportunity. The Aging Office has worked with the fire department often for welfare checks on seniors, which would sometimes turn into shattering a window or breaking down a door to get into the residence to help someone who has fallen or in need.
“We offer lifelines for them,” Aging Office director Cheryl Brunz said at the meeting. “Half the time, they are hanging on a doorknob and not around their neck where they should be, and so when we deliver a meal, we hear the screaming coming from inside, saying ‘Help, help, help.’ Half the time we don’t get to them in time.”
So, when Green found some extra “COVID money,” the office had, she decided to use it toward this new program she heard the fire department was starting. The Aging Office of Western Nebraska had $10,000 in COVID money and found an additional $10,000 with it being close to the end of its fiscal year to purchase 112 boxes.
Schingle said they’ve already begun installing some, and one has even been used successfully already.
“We did install a box … early last week and we already had a call,” he said. “It is working. It’s wonderful.”
Those who are sixty years of age or older may apply for a loaner box and the Scottsbluff Fire Department will install the box and provide a safety survey of the residence. The box is loaned, at no charge, for as long as the applicant resides at the address. Those who are interested must reside within the City of Scottsbluff or the two-mile extra-territorial jurisdiction of Scottsbluff.
The city council also received an update on the aquatic center, a back and forth project that has the city, the school district and the YMCA all trying to decide if this was something to be pursued. At this point, city manager Dustin Reif said, the council needed to begin looking at the language of the LB 357 tax to truly get the ball rolling, as that would be the best way to pay for the bulk of the project.
“The next steps from us would be on looking at the 357 language and going that route,” he said.
Zach Karpf, president of the YMCA directors’ board, was present and echoed the request for the city to start moving on their side of things.
“It is really at that point where we need our most significant community partner, the City of Scottsbluff to take some lead on it,” he said. “We’ve done as much as we can do … but in order to get that to move forward, we really have to have that support from the council. So, I appreciate everything Dustin’s done, and we’ll continue to work with him as we move forward.”
The council acknowledged that if they were to go the LB 357 tax route, they would have roughly 15 to 17 months to work out the kinks in how they’d use it in order for the public to vote on it in the November 2022 general election.
The council also granted Special Designated Liquor Licenses to West Nebraska Arts Center for various upcoming art exhibits, Shots Bar & Grill at 18th Street Plaza for an Adam Hambrick concert and to NEXT Young Professionals at 18th Street Plaza for their Beer and Wine Fest. The city’s request for unlimited number of Special Designated Liquor Licenses for the plaza was approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.