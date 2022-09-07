Pillen shaking hands, talking to possible voters while stumping at Legacy of the Plains Museum

For the last 18 months, Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen said his campaign has been focused on “shaking the hands of Nebraskans and working hard to earn their votes, their support, and most importantly, listen to what’s going on.”

The candidate shook plenty of hands, spoke to potential voters and spoke about his positions during an ice cream social at the Legacy of the Plains Museum Tuesday afternoon. He was joined by his wife, Suzanne, during the visit and a surprise guest – Gov. Pete Ricketts – spoke on his behalf.

Ricketts regularly referred to Pillen as “the next governor of the State of Nebraska” as he stumped for him. He told of Pillen’s success in his family-owned farm in Platte County, Nebraska, where he raised pigs with his father, growing into Pillen Family Farms. Pillen purchased a company, DNA Genetics, bringing his children into the successful business.

As he talked about different areas of government as talking points about the success of conservative leadership, he pointed to Pillen as being the next governor for the job.

“Jim will be the first governor from agriculture we’ve had in our state in 80 to 100 years. That’s important, because if we are going to grow Nebraska, we have to grow agriculture. … And Jim understands business, he understands Christian values. That’s why it’s important that we get him elected.”

During his speech and in a brief interview with the Star-Herald, Pillen focused a great deal on education, telling the crowd “I have no comprehension of the battle we have on our hands when it comes to protecting our kids.” He relayed anecdotal stories about a friend, a teacher in Lincoln, who he said struggled to teach because his own personal ideologies were in dispute with content he claimed is being taught. He cited a math problem as referring to a child, named Johnny as having two mothers and a “transvestite” sister. He shared a story of a friend who had a daughter attending a Nebraska high school and she felt it to be wrong that students were told to refer to students by preferred pronouns. Each of the claims drew audible gasps and comments among some members of the crowd, while Pillen talked about local school boards as having an impact on making decisions about curriculum and other topics.

In a sit down prior to the ice cream social, Pillen told the Star-Herald, as he did the crowd, that the most important election on the ballot this November isn’t the governor’s race, but local school board races. Though the state school board race in some districts have become heated as claims about lessons to children incorporating gender identity and sexual orientation have circulated. Ricketts cited Pillen as the candidate who would fight against things like critical race theory and “gender ideology,” with Ricketts’ citing Pillen’s proposed resolution as UNL Regent seeking to ban the teaching of critical race theory.

Pillen told the Star-Herald, “Our kids are everything, and who we have in our local schools boards (is important). They have 100% responsibility and authority to make sure that our kids are not exposed to nonsense. It’s really important.”

State associations don’t have a say in education, he said, and while the Department of Education and the state school board have a lot of “big conversations,” he cited their statutory authority as “non-existent,” a reference to the Department of Education’s attempt to propose health standards last year – though he did offer general praise for candidates who are running for the state school board.

Local school boards are the recommending body that makes a difference on what is being taught in schools.

“Local school boards are the real deal,” he said. “It’s important to have the best people, to be focused on protecting our kids, making sure they’re taught reading, writing, arithmetic, and the other stuff is taught at home.”

Pillen also spoke to the crowd about being a Catholic who supports a pro-life stance, as well as topics like growing the state’s workforce and taxes. He also took questions briefly from the audience.

Pillen told the Star-Herald that his most consistent message as a candidate has been: “Jim Pillen alone, as your governor, can’t do much, but together we can.”

During his visit to the Scottsbluff-Gering area, Pillen visited the Western Sugar plant, where he said he talked with leaders about the challenges of the sugar beet industry. He talked to representatives of the bean industry and cattle feeding industry, among others, to “get a good, full handle of what our challenges are across the state, and in particular, for the Panhandle.” Though there are unique aspects for each of the different categories of the ag industry, he said that there are a lot of similarities, chief among them seeking to reduce government bureaucracy that harms producers.

Asked by the Star-Herald about discord in the Republican party, as evidenced during its recent convention when party leadership was ousted, Pillen said he believes that “All of us Republicans in Nebraska are conservative. We want less government. We believe in our neighbors and caring for our neighbors we want things better for our children, and we are fiscally conservative.”

Once the dust settles, he said, he believes the Republican party will come together for the common good and on Nov. 8, support the Republican candidate — him — who voters elected in May. He said the campaign has been blessed to have representatives from other campaigns come on board to support him. He cited endorsements from former Gov. Kay Orr, former Husker coach and senator Tom Osborne, the Nebraska Cattleman, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and groups like Americans for Prosperity as key endorsements.