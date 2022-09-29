Pillen snnounces Nebraska Values Town Hall Tour

Recently, Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen announced a 6-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln.

"Government should reflect our commonsense, conservative values at every level," said Pillen. "As governor, I'll fight for our values and freedoms and ensure they're passed onto future generations of Nebraskans."

Below and attached is the full list of Town Halls being held in the Panhandle: Other stops were in Minden, McCook and Imperial.

Oct. 3: Sidney Town Hall. 2:30-4 p.m., at Highby Outdoors; Alliance Town Hall, 6-8:30 p.m., at West Side Event Center; Oct. 4: Chadron Town Hall, 8-9:30 a.m., at Just Love Coffee Cafe.