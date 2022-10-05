Pillens visits with possible voters during stump at in Alliance

Republican nominee for Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen made a stop in Alliance during one of six stops across western and central Nebraska Monday, Oct. 3. A handful of potential voters gathered together at the West Side Events Center as Pillen discussed his vision for bringing western Nebraska values to Lincoln.

Pillen says he is focusing his campaign on three major topics: kids, taxes and faith. He announced that his first commercial would be coming out this week and stated that it was about “how the state is taking care of our kids in terms of education.”

“One thing that all of us in Nebraska agree on is our kids are our future. We can never give up on a kid ... that is the way we can grow our state,” he told the crowd. “We’ve got to stop two things — we’ve got to stop the brain drain and we’ve got to make sure we train and educate all of our kids. Half of our kids graduating high school are not getting any further training.”

He stressed the importance of funding public schools within Nebraska.

“We believe school funding has to be transformed,” Pillen said. “As a state, we have given up on kids. We have 244 public school districts in the state. Now, this is an amazing number to me. One-hundred and fifty-eight school districts get not a single penny from state equalizations. When many of us hear that, we think that’s just not fair or that’s not Nebraska.”

If elected governor, he said he plans to address high property taxes by changing how farms are valued.

“I’m a big-time believer in the three-legged stool,” said Pillen. “Property taxes are really out of whack; our income taxes are way too high. We have to grow our economy, but we have to solve property taxes first.”

He proposed changing how farms are evaluated for property tax. He discussed moving to an income based approach so during a year when it is dry, for example, the state could still handle property taxes based on productivity.

Pillen is a livestock producer and operates his family farm outside of Columbus.

“Agriculture is like blood flow to all of us in this room,” he said. “Defending agriculture is really important for the next administration.”

He noted that he is no stranger to fighting PETA and standing up to defend agriculture.

“Here in Nebraska, we are the best in the world at agriculture,” Pillen said. “We are the best in each of our five agro-ecological zones in Nebraska.”

Pillen also emphasized the importance to stand up for values like faith, family and pro-life. While discussing his pro-life stance, he said the goal is to stop the murder of fetuses within the mothers’ wombs. He emphasized that his pro-life stance is only regarding abortion and not in vitro fertilization, medical ethics or preventative contraception.

“It’s about helping young moms choose life and love, and about stopping the murder of babies — of babies growing in a mother’s womb.”

He also said a focus of his campaign is to have more Republican representation in the unicameral.

In closing, Pillen asked for voter participation, addressing his concerns about the “Democratic control” over local, state and federal politics.

“We need to talk about how the opposite side (Democrats) has been kicking our butts,” he said. “Not only in the state of Nebraska but most everywhere; why are we not waking up and asking what the heck is going on in the world? There are boat loads of people on the other side that are just banging away.”

Pillen said his greatest fear for the upcoming election is for Republican voters to believe the party will win, so they choose not to vote.

“We all need to step up and be engaged in this process. The most important election in 35 days is our local school boards. We can never give up on our kids and we have to protect them. Our local school boards are in 100% control.”