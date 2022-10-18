Plaza groundbreaking sets foundation for the future

The 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff is still a work in progress, but a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the plaza coming one step closer to completion.

With numerous construction vehicles ready to start construction behind a group of city leaders and major donors Tuesday, they ceremoniously shoveled clumps of earth away. The plaza will go through a complete revamp before it’s finished.

“This has been a decades-long project, and we’re very excited to get it wrapped up,” Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said. “We appreciate all the support from the community and the citizens of Scottsbluff.”

Daniel Marshall, chair of the Scottsbluff Park, Cemetery and Tree Board, also thanked those who helped out with funding and working on the plaza.

“We appreciate the continuation of the projects for the community … with the (Monument Valley) Pathway and now the 18th Street Plaza, there’s a really strong energy in our community right now,” he said.

Starr Lehl, Scottsbluff’s economic development director, said the remodeled plaza will include archways at the First Avenue and Broadway entrances. Many of the bricks purchased through a “Bricks for the Bluffs” fundraising campaign will be put into these archways.

Other bricks will be located in front of a covered and raised concrete stage. Closer to Broadway, the current parking lot area will be replaced with more grass. It will also have a paved section which will increase food truck capacity.

Different walkways with benches will decorate the field, providing easy transportation options for pedestrians. Lehl estimated the project’s completion to be January or February 2023.

“It’s stayed pretty true to the same. Basically we wanted a stage. We wanted a nice grass area. We wanted it to be welcoming. The whole idea behind it is a community gathering space,” she said. “…We hope to have many more festivals and events in this area.”

People will be able to rent out the plaza for private events such as weddings in addition to the public events it regularly hosts such as Bands on Broadway. Lehl said it may also be decorated with murals to tie into a proposed creative district downtown.