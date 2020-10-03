 Skip to main content
Political signs a part of campaigns
As the election draws near political signs are beginning to make their appearances in yards and along streets in the community.

Each community may have its own restrictions and requirements to follow, making it important to check with your own town’s ordinances.

City of Gering restrictions say temporary political signs announcing candidates seeking public office, political parties, and or political issues contained on a ballot for an election may be located only on private property, not sooner than eight weeks prior to a primary or general election, and shall be removed no more than five days following the election.

In Scottsbluff, signs may not be placed sooner than 45 days prior to the election and are to be removed within 10 days of the election.

Scottsbluff adds a restriction on the size of the sign. According to city code 25-6-19, signs shall not exceed eight square feet in total area. A double-faced sign can cover the area on both sides of the sign. Signs are not to exceed four feet in height and may not be specially lighted.

Signs inside buildings or enclosed structures are exempt from these codes in Scottsbluff.

When in doubt, candidates or supporters should check with their local municipality for restrictions.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

Brewer, Storer face off in debate
Brewer, Storer face off in debate

  • Updated

Tonya Store and Tom Brewer debated at Alliance High School Performing Arts Center to state their case why they are the best choice for the 43rd district legislative seat.

