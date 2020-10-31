Polling locations change in Scottsbluff and Morrill

It’s nearly Election Day, and early voting in county offices wraps up Monday, Nov. 2. If voting in-person on Election Day, it’s vital to know which precinct to cast the ballot at.
Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides sent out a reminder on Thursday to remind voters that some precincts have changed.
Individuals normally voting at the Guadalupe Center will now need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center at 12000 East Overland. That district is east of Broadway Street between the border of Scottsbluff and Terrytown to East Overland Road and extends to 21st Avenue.
First State Bank voters need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing located at 17 E 27th Street.
There are also some changes to Morrill polling locations.
Morrill Manor voters now need to report to Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Avenue.
Morrill Grade School polling location for the Ford A&B district will be held at the original location at 505 Center Avenue.
An interactive map of Scottsbluff Country voting precincts can be found at https://scottsbluffco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=77099d493bb046889ca0853d36917269
Precinct: Castle Rock A
Melbeta Fire Hall on Main Street in Melbeta
Precinct: Castle Rock B
McGrew Community Building
262 East 3rd, McGrew, NE 69353
Precinct: Dewey-Tabor
Lake Minatare School
280548 County Road K, Minatare, NE 69356
Precinct: East Winter Creek
Western Nebraska Community College
1601 East 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Fanning
Mitchell Grade School Gym
1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357
Precinct: Ford A and B
Morrill Grade School
505 Center Avenue, Morrill, NE 69358
Precinct: Funston
UN-L Panhandle Station
4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Gering (Rural)
County Administration Building
1825 10th St, Gering, NE 69341
Precinct: Gering I, II, III, IV
Gering Civic Center
1050 M St, Gering, NE 69341
Precinct: HighLand
Lake Minatare School
280548 County Road K, Minatare, NE 69356
Precinct: Kiowa-Lyman
Lyman Village Office
Lyman, NE 69352
Precinct: Minatare I, II
Presbyterian Church
Minatare, NE 69357
Precinct: Mitchell (Rural)
Mitchell Valley Trap Club
3 1/4 miles south of Mitchell, Mitchell, NE 69357
Precinct: Mitchell I
Mitchell Grade School Gym
1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357
Precinct: Mitchell II
Masonic Hall
1315 18th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357
Precinct: Morrill
Morrill Manor
326 West Charles St, Morrill, NE 69358
**Temporarily Moved: 508 Jefferson Ave, Morrill, NE 69358
Precinct: Roubadeau
County Administration Building
1825 10th St, Gering, NE 69341
Precinct: Scottsbluff 1
Zion Evangelical Church
3617 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 2
Lied Scottsbluff Public Library
1809 Third Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 3
Elks Lodge
1614 1st Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 4
Guadalupe Center
1200 East 9th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
**Temporarily Moved: Lakota Lutheran Center 1200 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 5
Berean Bible Church
1701 Ave K, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 6
First State Bank
2002 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
**Temporarily Moved: Calvary Lutheran Church 17 East 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 7
Calvary Lutheran Church
17 East 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Scottsbluff 8
First Baptist Church
3009 Ave I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Precinct: Terrytown I, II
Carpenter Center
116 Terry Boulevard, Gering, NE 69341
Precinct: West Winter Creek
UN-L Panhandle Station
4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
