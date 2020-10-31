 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polling locations change in Scottsbluff and Morrill
0 comments
top story

Polling locations change in Scottsbluff and Morrill

It’s nearly Election Day, and early voting in county offices wraps up Monday, Nov. 2. If voting in-person on Election Day, it’s vital to know which precinct to cast the ballot at.

Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides sent out a reminder on Thursday to remind voters that some precincts have changed.

Individuals normally voting at the Guadalupe Center will now need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center at 12000 East Overland. That district is east of Broadway Street between the border of Scottsbluff and Terrytown to East Overland Road and extends to 21st Avenue.

First State Bank voters need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing located at 17 E 27th Street.

There are also some changes to Morrill polling locations.

Morrill Manor voters now need to report to Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Avenue.

Morrill Grade School polling location for the Ford A&B district will be held at the original location at 505 Center Avenue.

An interactive map of Scottsbluff Country voting precincts can be found at https://scottsbluffco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=77099d493bb046889ca0853d36917269

danielle.prokop@starherald.com

INFO BOX add MAP photos

Precinct: Castle Rock A

Melbeta Fire Hall on Main Street in Melbeta

Precinct: Castle Rock B

McGrew Community Building

262 East 3rd, McGrew, NE 69353

Precinct: Dewey-Tabor

Lake Minatare School

280548 County Road K, Minatare, NE 69356

Precinct: East Winter Creek

Western Nebraska Community College

1601 East 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Fanning

Mitchell Grade School Gym

1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357

Precinct: Ford A and B

Morrill Grade School

505 Center Avenue, Morrill, NE 69358

Precinct: Funston

UN-L Panhandle Station

4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Gering (Rural)

County Administration Building

1825 10th St, Gering, NE 69341

Precinct: Gering I, II, III, IV

Gering Civic Center

1050 M St, Gering, NE 69341

Precinct: HighLand

Lake Minatare School

280548 County Road K, Minatare, NE 69356

Precinct: Kiowa-Lyman

Lyman Village Office

Lyman, NE 69352

Precinct: Minatare I, II

Presbyterian Church

Minatare, NE 69357

Precinct: Mitchell (Rural)

Mitchell Valley Trap Club

3 1/4 miles south of Mitchell, Mitchell, NE 69357

Precinct: Mitchell I

Mitchell Grade School Gym

1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357

Precinct: Mitchell II

Masonic Hall

1315 18th Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357

Precinct: Morrill

Morrill Manor

326 West Charles St, Morrill, NE 69358

**Temporarily Moved: 508 Jefferson Ave, Morrill, NE 69358

Precinct: Roubadeau

County Administration Building

1825 10th St, Gering, NE 69341

Precinct: Scottsbluff 1

Zion Evangelical Church

3617 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 2

Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

1809 Third Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 3

Elks Lodge

1614 1st Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 4

Guadalupe Center

1200 East 9th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

**Temporarily Moved: Lakota Lutheran Center 1200 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 5

Berean Bible Church

1701 Ave K, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 6

First State Bank

2002 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

**Temporarily Moved: Calvary Lutheran Church 17 East 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 7

Calvary Lutheran Church

17 East 27th Street, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Scottsbluff 8

First Baptist Church

3009 Ave I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Precinct: Terrytown I, II

Carpenter Center

116 Terry Boulevard, Gering, NE 69341

Precinct: West Winter Creek

UN-L Panhandle Station

4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News