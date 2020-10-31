Polling locations change in Scottsbluff and Morrill

It’s nearly Election Day, and early voting in county offices wraps up Monday, Nov. 2. If voting in-person on Election Day, it’s vital to know which precinct to cast the ballot at.

Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides sent out a reminder on Thursday to remind voters that some precincts have changed.

Individuals normally voting at the Guadalupe Center will now need to report to the Lakota Lutheran Center at 12000 East Overland. That district is east of Broadway Street between the border of Scottsbluff and Terrytown to East Overland Road and extends to 21st Avenue.

First State Bank voters need to report to the Calvary Lutheran Church Education Wing located at 17 E 27th Street.

There are also some changes to Morrill polling locations.

Morrill Manor voters now need to report to Morrill Early Childhood Building in the Tri-Community Preschool located at 508 Jefferson Avenue.

Morrill Grade School polling location for the Ford A&B district will be held at the original location at 505 Center Avenue.