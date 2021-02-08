Population drop means rural legislative seats could disappear

“With (State) Sen. Hughes being termed out in two years and that being the rough time frame when (redistricting) would come into effect, his district will probably get a hard look, because (State Sen. Steve Erdman) and I have four more years.”

Brewer described his district, which spans two time zones, possibly absorbing more of Box Butte County while Erdman, who represents District 47, absorbing some of District 44 in the south.

“The problem is it becomes almost unmanageable as your counties then go from 13 to 16 or 17 counties that are 300 miles long, 200 miles wide,” Brewer said. “You’ve got the same responsibilities as someone in Lincoln that may have 10 square blocks in their district.”

ACS data shows that, despite some population shifts, the eastern part of the state grew. Of the 10 districts that grew the most over the last few years, all 10 were in Douglas County, Lancaster County, or Sarpy County.

Redistricting on the 10-year mark is a relatively new process for the Unicameral. Before 1971, the Nebraska Constitution read “the Legislature may redistrict the state from time to time, not more often than once in ten years.”