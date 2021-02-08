Population drop means rural legislative seats could disappear

Fewer people means fewer seats.
That is the reality that western Nebraskans might expect as the state gets set to redraw its legislative districts, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data and local state Senators.
At present, three districts cover the 107,252 people in the Panhandle and rural northwest portions of the state, according to the most recent American Community Survey. The ACS is the Census Bureau’s main product for demographic data during the interim years between counts.
That data showed that all three districts saw their populations shrink. District 43, the massive district that covers everything from Chadron to Ainsworth and down to Thedford, shrank by 1,230 residents. District 47, which covers most of the Panhandle except Scotts Bluff County, shrank by 1,330 residents. District 48, which covers Scotts Bluff County, shrank by 896 residents. District 47 lost more residents than any other, according to the data.
“I would expect that one of the districts in the west will be dissolved and be consumed by some of the others,” State Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, told the Star-Herald in January. “Which district that is? I don’t know.”
Brewer, who represents District 43 and won reelection in November, asserted a possibility District 44 might draw the short straw and be eliminated. District 44 is represented by State Sen. Dan Hughes, who is serving the final two years of his term. It covers the rural southwestern corner of the state and also saw a population drop of 1,168 residents.
“With (State) Sen. Hughes being termed out in two years and that being the rough time frame when (redistricting) would come into effect, his district will probably get a hard look, because (State Sen. Steve Erdman) and I have four more years.”
Brewer described his district, which spans two time zones, possibly absorbing more of Box Butte County while Erdman, who represents District 47, absorbing some of District 44 in the south.
“The problem is it becomes almost unmanageable as your counties then go from 13 to 16 or 17 counties that are 300 miles long, 200 miles wide,” Brewer said. “You’ve got the same responsibilities as someone in Lincoln that may have 10 square blocks in their district.”
ACS data shows that, despite some population shifts, the eastern part of the state grew. Of the 10 districts that grew the most over the last few years, all 10 were in Douglas County, Lancaster County, or Sarpy County.
Redistricting on the 10-year mark is a relatively new process for the Unicameral. Before 1971, the Nebraska Constitution read “the Legislature may redistrict the state from time to time, not more often than once in ten years.”
From 1934 (the establishment of the Unicameral) to 1971, the legislature redrew district lines just three times, once in 1935 to adapt to the Unicameral creation then again in 1965 after the U.S. Supreme Court case ruled that state legislative electoral districts must have roughly equal populations. That Supreme Court ruling, called Reynolds vs. Sims, also prompted a Nebraska Constitutional change to mandate decennial redistricting. That began in 1971 with the first decennial redistricting.
Like most states, the redistricting process is done by the legislatures. Specifically, the executive board, a committee of nine senators (three from each congressional district), draws the new lines once the full census data is available.
“There’s a computer-assisted drawing program where you can take your finger and outline areas and that gives you the population in that area. Then you can start looking at what’s realistic for redistricting,” Brewer said.
The 2021 redistricting committee has already been selected. It includes Brewer as well as state senators Carol Blood of Bellevue, Tom Briese of Albion, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, Steve Lathrop of Omaha, LouAnn Linehan of Elkhorn, John Lowe of Kearney, Adam Morfeld of Lincoln and Justin Wayne of Omaha.
Despite the early start, the committee may not get the actual data for redistricting for some time.
“The schedule for reporting this data is not static. Projected dates are fluid,” a U.S. Census Bureau news release from December said. “We continue to process the data collected and plan to deliver a complete and accurate state population count for apportionment in early 2021, as close to the statutory deadline as possible.”
While the census is scheduled to be released “as close to April 1, 2021, as possible,” according to the Census Bureau website, the Panhandle senators told the Star-Herald to expect delays.
“Redistricting is a big question mark,” State Sen. John Stinner of Gering said. “And the question mark becomes when do we get numbers?”
Stinner, who represents District 48, said the numbers might not come until the summer. He prefaced the statement by saying it wasn’t necessarily from an authoritative source. However, plagued by the possibility of error, an undercount and challenges related to COVID-19, it’s unclear when the final data might come in.
“If that be the case, we may have to be in a special session to deal with that. I’m not advocating a special session, I’m just saying that may have to happen. But we’ll see,” Stinner said.