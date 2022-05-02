Proclamation ceremony marks tourism contributions, kicks off National Travel and Tourism Week

Area tourism officials kicked off National Travel and Tourism Week with a proclamation ceremony that ended with the surprise recognition of an advocate for a Gering tourist spot Monday.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, director of Tourism for the City of Gering, presented the 2022 Gering Community Volunteer Buddy Award to Dan Morford, superintendent of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, during ceremonies at the Gering Civic Center.

Niedan-Streeks said to the crowd gathered for a proclamation ceremony that “Personally, I just couldn’t keep the secret any longer” in announcing Morford as the recipient of the award that has recognized Gering champions of tourism since 2007. Officials recognized Morford for his selfless contribution to tourism, the industry and the quality of life for the community.

“This year’s recipient is the epitome of a champion of tourism,” Niedan-Streeks said on behalf of the Gering Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. “Our winner rarely stands in front and takes credit or recognition for their leadership. Our winner is someone who thinks outside the box, whose vision for the future is always tied to the past.”

Morford seemed to be all smiles when he received a certificate in place of the Community Volunteer Buddy award that will be arriving later this week. He was applauded for his contribution in the moving and restoration of the Robidoux Trading Post as well as his strategic plan for its future. The City of Gering relocated the trading post, a replica of a fur-trading post built in the 1830s by the Robidoux brothers, after owners of the land that it previously sat on terminated the city’s lease for in 2020. Officials worked to relocate the post, intact, starting in April 2021, to its new location near Five Rocks Amphitheater.

“It’s a great privilege to have the trading post here,” Morford said. “To have it in a location that may be more accessible for the visitors as they come. It’s another place for the visitors to stop … learn more about our history and continue on their journey just like the immigrants had done on their journey long ago.”

Morford, chairman of the Trading Post Story Committee, said the group has a strategic plan moving forward that will involve continued improvements to the post. To highlight National Travel and Tourism Week, a soft opening at the trading post’s new location across from Five Rocks Amphitheater, will be held.

Also Monday, Niedan-Streeks introduced Mayor Tony Kaufman to read a proclamation about National Travel and Tourism Week. The statement officially declared May 1-May 7 as 2022 Travel and Tourism Week in Gering, Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County to encourage tourism partners, stakeholders and citizens to join together in special observance. Kaufman, Scottsbluff Mayor Jeannie McKerrigan, Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales and County Commissioner Charlie Knapper signed the proclamation.

Kaufman thanked Niedan-Streeks and Brenda Leisy, director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau, for their efforts promoting tourism in Scotts Bluff County and the region.

“Locally, National Tourism week means our tourism voices can be heard,” Leisy said. “It means we educate the public and our stakeholders about the benefit of leisure and group travel. It means that we have the opportunity to show off our wonderful attractions, talk about our events and introduce new tourism ideas into the market. It means we grow and it means we prepare for the future.”

